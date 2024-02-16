wordpress blog stats
OpenAI introduces new text-to-video AI generator called Sora

access to Sora is currently limited to researchers to assess critical areas for harm or risks, and a select group of creative professionals.

Published

Image Source: Screenshot from example video shared by OpenAI

OpenAI on February 16 introduced Sora, the company’s new text-to-video AI generator that can generate videos up to a minute long based on user prompts. The company shared some examples of videos created with Sora that, despite some obvious signs of being AI-generated, are impressive. However, access to the tool is currently limited to researchers to assess critical areas for harm or risks and a select group of creative professionals to gain feedback on advancing the model, OpenAI informed.

 

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also took a few prompts from users on X, which you can find here, here, here here, and here.

“In addition to being able to generate a video solely from text instructions, the model is able to take an existing still image and generate a video from it, animating the image’s contents with accuracy and attention to small detail. The model can also take an existing video and extend it or fill in missing frames,” OpenAI said.

As you might guess, along with the myriad of positive use cases, the potential for misuse of this technology is also high. OpenAI has tried to calm fears by noting that Sora will reject prompts that violate OpenAI’s usage policies, like those that request extreme violence, sexual content, hateful imagery, celebrity likeness, or the intellectual property of others. The company has also said it will take several other important safety steps ahead of making Sora available in OpenAI’s products and that it is working with red teamers  in areas like misinformation, hateful content, and bias , who will be adversarially testing the model.

Also, the model does have some glaring weaknesses. “It may struggle with accurately simulating the physics of a complex scene, and may not understand specific instances of cause and effect. For example, a person might take a bite out of a cookie, but afterward, the cookie may not have a bite mark. The model may also confuse spatial details of a prompt, for example, mixing up left and right, and may struggle with precise descriptions of events that take place over time, like following a specific camera trajectory,” OpenAI warned.

But these weaknesses could be useful in the fight to detect AI-generated content:

OpenAI has also said that it will build tools that can tell when a video was generated by Sora and such videos will also include C2PA metadata, the same kind it is embedding in images generated by Dall.E.

There are also emerging concerns on what data was Sora trained on and what does it mean for the creators of those content:

For more about Sora and example footage, here is the research from OpenAI.

