Generative AI can now create fake IDs

What’s the news: An underground website called OnlyFake appears to have caught on to the trend of Artificial Intelligence (AI) usage as it markets allegedly using ‘neural networks’ – a subset of machine learning technology that plays a significant role in the context of deep learning algorithms – to generate fake IDs for just $15, as per 404 Media . The incident underscores the need to address generative AI’s implications on verification processes.

Fake IDs passed OKX verification: OKX is the second biggest cryptocurrency exchange that requires a driver’s license, passport or similar documents to carry out the verification of a user. 404 Media said it successfully stepped through OKX’s verification process using OnlyFake’s false ID that contained an arbitrary name, biographical information, address, expiration date, and signature. The photo of the ID card is created ‘nearly instantly’, complete with a background resembling a fluffy carpet to give the impression that someone placed the card on the floor to take a picture. 404 Media claimed that the fake ID “could streamline everything from bank fraud to laundering stolen funds” although it found no evidence that the service uses generative AI tools.

Does this mean deep fakes can now bypass KYC? During the Deep Fakes and Democracy event, Saikat Datta, CEO of DeepStrat said such deep fakes could challenge video KYC in a big way, which is an important security measure for banking and other financial activities online. Even Gautham Koorma, machine learning engineer and researcher from UC Berkley pointed out that people are already using deep fakes to attend interviews on Zoom calls in the US. Considering how sophisticated this technology could get in coming years, he stressed for more talks about biometrics and authentication.

“I think what we need to keep in mind is as these tools evolve and as the adversaries have more sophisticated methods, these biometric systems also need to evolve to keep pace with them,” he said.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!