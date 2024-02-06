ONDC launches metro ticketing in Chennai, more cities to join soon

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on February 2 announced that commuters in Chennai can now buy metro tickets from buyer apps on the network. Currently, Rapido, Namma Yatri, and redBus support this feature, with Google Maps and PhonePe expected to join soon. Chennai Metro Rail Limited is partnering with the seller-side app Yaary to facilitate this. This is the first metro network to join ONDC, but more cities are expected to join soon. "Kochi Metro, Kanpur Metro, Pune Metro, and other metro services are poised to join the network, making urban transit more accessible and efficient for millions of commuters," ONDC said in a press release. The mobility segment of ONDC has recently picked up pace, with ONDC-based ride-hailing service Namma Yatri expanding to Chennai last week and popular cab aggregator Ola teasing its plan to join the network soon. The multiple transport options on the network could provide customers with an easier way to plan and book multi-modal trips. "With both metro and other transport modes available on the ONDC Network, users can enjoy a seamless journey combining different modes of transport such as First Mile (Auto), Middle Mile (Metro) and Last Mile (Auto) among others. For example, a daily commute could include booking a bike, metro and an auto ride within a single app," ONDC explained. What is ONDC: ONDC is not a platform in itself, but rather a set of protocols that connect buyers and sellers. You can read more about how it works here,…

