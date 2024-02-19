wordpress blog stats
NVIDIA launches an AI chatbot that you can run locally on your PC

The chatbot allows users to add YouTube links and integrate the knowledge from those videos into its knowledge for contextual queries.

Published

Image source: NVIDIA press release

NVIDIA on February 13 released a new AI chatbot called Chat with RTX that you can download and run locally on your Windows computer. The chatbot is powered by open-source AI models like Mistral or Meta’s Llama 2 for general responses, but, more notably, users can also connect their own documents and get summaries and other contextual answers based on these files.

“Rather than searching through notes or saved content, users can simply type queries. For example, one could ask, ‘What was the restaurant my partner recommended while in Las Vegas?’ and Chat with RTX will scan local files the user points it to and provide the answer with context,” NVIDIA explained.

The chatbot also allows users to add YouTube links and integrate the knowledge from those videos into its knowledge for contextual queries. “For example, ask for travel recommendations based on content from favorite influencer videos, or get quick tutorials and how-tos based on top educational resources,” NVIDIA elaborated.

There are other ways to get an AI chatbot to answer queries based on your personal documents. For example, you can allow Google’s Gemini chatbot (formerly Bard) to access your Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Drive to provide answers based on content available there. You can also upload PDFs to ChatGPT Plus. But with NVIDIA’s chatbot, “rather than relying on cloud-based LLM services, Chat with RTX lets users process sensitive data on a local PC without the need to share it with a third party or have an internet connection,” NVIDIA stated.

Some caveats though: this is a demo version, so it has many bugs and issues; your PC will need to meet certain specifications including running an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU or higher; and it will take tons of space and RAM on your computer.

For more on what it’s like to use Chat with RTX, check out this article by Tom Warren for The Verge where he puts Chat with RTX through various tests. “Although the app is a little rough around the edges, I can already see this being a valuable part of data research for journalists or anyone who needs to analyze a collection of documents,” Warren opined.

