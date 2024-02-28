Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with fintech firms to discuss concerns

India's Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, held a meeting with startup and fintech firms on February 26, during which the following action points were discussed, according to a press release from the Finance Ministry: Monthly meeting between RBI and fintech companies: The Minister instructed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hold meetings with startups and fintech companies once a month via virtual mode to discuss any questions, queries, or concerns they might have. This instruction comes amidst the shake-up in the fintech sector following RBI's actions against Paytm Payments Bank and worries about how other companies might be similarly impacted. Workshop by DFS: Additionally, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) was tasked with organizing a day-long workshop with Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), during which fintech ecosystem partners can voice their issues and concerns. This move is likely prompted by the rise in cyber fraud involving digital payments. A recent parliamentary report suggested greater collaboration between the fintech sector and law enforcement to tackle these frauds. Simplified KYC norms: Simplification and digitization of Know Your Customer (KYC) norms across all fintech segments were emphasized. This instruction stems from a meeting held by the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on February 21, where the discussion revolved around uniform KYC norms and the interoperability of records within the financial sector. You can read more about this here. Cybercrime to be addressed by Digital India Act: Issues pertaining to cybercrime will be addressed in the new Digital India Act. Details of how this…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.