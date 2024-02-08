News Publishers Rally for Copyright Protection Against AI’s Rising Tide

We missed this earlier: Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), an umbrella organization working in the interest of news publishers, sent a letter to the Central Government seeking copyright protection rules against generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) models, reported Economic Times on January 26, 2024.

The organization made representations to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) pushing for changes in the Information Technology Rules to ensure fair compensation for use of their news content to train AI models. Such demands by news organisations have been increasing in recent years.

New York Times to be an important case on copyright protection from AI: In the US, news organisations like The New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft in December 2023 for training their AI models by infringing on millions of its copyrighted articles. The publication also accused ChatGPT and Bing of generating output that “recites Times content verbatim.”

With India also coming up with its own forms of large language models (LLMs) like Ola’s Krutrim and the Telugu LLM Chandamama Kathalu , the DNPA argued that there is a growing need to update laws in line with these technological developments.

What does the government have to say about this? Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said during the DNPA’s conclave that the scraping of content by generative AI is an important existential question. He said that The New York Times case would be “a defining case” on the rights of digital news platforms.

He also advised that content creators must have a right to whatever value comes out of the monetisation of that content, be it open to the public or behind a paywall and said that legislations in that direction must be discussed.

