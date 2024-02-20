New initiative launched to help domain registries take down CSAM more quickly

We missed this earlier: The Public Interest Registry (PIR) and the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) on February 6 announced a partnership to tackle child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online by helping domain registries take down sites hosting such content more quickly. Generally, criminals that host CSAM online merely shift to another top-level domain (TLD) if their site gets taken down. This is known as TLD hopping. For example, if a site "exampleabuse.com" is suspended, they shift to "exampleabuse.pl". Importantly, not all domain registries have the means to pay for tools to detect and take down CSAM sites when they appear on their registry. This partnership between PIR and IWF aims to provide domain registries with resources and info to quickly take down sites promoting CSAM. Specifically, PIR will provide domain registries with free access to two important IWF services: Domain Alerts: The Domain Alerts program operated by IWF provides real-time alerts to participating registries if CSAM is detected on a domain they operate. TLD (Top-Level Domain) Hopping List: A list of criminal sites maintained by IWF that are recognised as abusive "brands" and have attempted to traverse multiple TLDs to evade being shut down. Previously, only a dozen registries received IWF Domain Alerts. This new partnership will extend access to Domain Alerts to over a thousand TLDs at no cost to participating registries. Access to these services, "will allow for faster, more streamlined disruption to child sexual abuse imagery identified by the IWF and enable quick action to be taken to stop criminals…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.