wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

New initiative launched to help domain registries take down CSAM more quickly

Not all domain registries have the means to pay for tools to detect and take down CSAM sites when they appear on their registry.

Published

We missed this earlier: The Public Interest Registry (PIR) and the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) on February 6 announced a partnership to tackle child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online by helping domain registries take down sites hosting such content more quickly. Generally, criminals that host CSAM online merely shift to another top-level domain (TLD) if their site gets taken down. This is known as TLD hopping. For example, if a site "exampleabuse.com" is suspended, they shift to "exampleabuse.pl".  Importantly, not all domain registries have the means to pay for tools to detect and take down CSAM sites when they appear on their registry. This partnership between PIR and IWF aims to provide domain registries with resources and info to quickly take down sites promoting CSAM. Specifically, PIR will provide domain registries with free access to two important IWF services: Domain Alerts: The Domain Alerts program operated by IWF provides real-time alerts to participating registries if CSAM is detected on a domain they operate. TLD (Top-Level Domain) Hopping List: A list of criminal sites maintained by IWF that are recognised as abusive "brands" and have attempted to traverse multiple TLDs to evade being shut down. Previously, only a dozen registries received IWF Domain Alerts. This new partnership will extend access to Domain Alerts to over a thousand TLDs at no cost to participating registries. Access to these services, "will allow for faster, more streamlined disruption to child sexual abuse imagery identified by the IWF and enable quick action to be taken to stop criminals…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

1 day ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ