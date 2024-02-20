We missed this earlier: The Public Interest Registry (PIR) and the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) on February 6 announced a partnership to tackle child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online by helping domain registries take down sites hosting such content more quickly. Generally, criminals that host CSAM online merely shift to another top-level domain (TLD) if their site gets taken down. This is known as TLD hopping. For example, if a site "exampleabuse.com" is suspended, they shift to "exampleabuse.pl". Importantly, not all domain registries have the means to pay for tools to detect and take down CSAM sites when they appear on their registry. This partnership between PIR and IWF aims to provide domain registries with resources and info to quickly take down sites promoting CSAM. Specifically, PIR will provide domain registries with free access to two important IWF services: Domain Alerts: The Domain Alerts program operated by IWF provides real-time alerts to participating registries if CSAM is detected on a domain they operate. TLD (Top-Level Domain) Hopping List: A list of criminal sites maintained by IWF that are recognised as abusive "brands" and have attempted to traverse multiple TLDs to evade being shut down. Previously, only a dozen registries received IWF Domain Alerts. This new partnership will extend access to Domain Alerts to over a thousand TLDs at no cost to participating registries. Access to these services, "will allow for faster, more streamlined disruption to child sexual abuse imagery identified by the IWF and enable quick action to be taken to stop criminals…
News
New initiative launched to help domain registries take down CSAM more quickly
Not all domain registries have the means to pay for tools to detect and take down CSAM sites when they appear on their registry.
Latest Headlines
- EGI Seeks Journalistic Exemption in India’s New Data Protection Act February 20, 2024
- New initiative launched to help domain registries take down CSAM more quickly February 20, 2024
- Mapping Co Genesys International Reports 80% Jump in Revenues for Q3 FY24 February 20, 2024
- Here’s a Look at US Govt’s New Legislations to Tackle Deepfakes, AI-Generated Explicit Content February 20, 2024
- 98% of the complaints received by key streaming services in January 2024 not related to code of ethics February 20, 2024
Free Reads
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...