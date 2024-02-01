NASSCOM Challenges OTT Inclusion in Broadcasting Bill, Cites Redundancy

“In the absence of evidence of any market or regulatory failure with respect to the existing mechanism, OTT [over the top] services should not be brought under the regulatory framework of the Broadcasting Bill,” the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) says in its submission to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, 2023. The association points out that the MIB already regulates OTT services (streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix) under part III of the IT Rules, 2021. It says that the explanatory memorandum to the bill fails to address why, within less than 3 years since the issuance of IT rules, a separate law was required for OTTs and digital news publishers. The bill notably doesn’t repeal the IT Rules, making it unclear whether OTTs would have to comply with obligations under both frameworks.

Besides the IT Rules, the government also is in the process of replacing the Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act, under which IT rules were formulated) with a new legislation— the Digital India Act (DIA). “The core constituents of the DIA will be online safety, trust and accountability, open internet, and regulations of new age technologies,” as such, it is expected that this act would cover issues related to online content as well. NASSCOM suggests that an informed decision can be taken about the regulation of OTT services once a draft of the DIA is available for public consultation. The MIB could also explore regulatory control over OTTs under the DIA.

NASSCOM also highlights that this bill was released before the formulation of the National Broadcasting Policy. It also didn’t wait for the conclusion of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultations on OTT services, converged digital technologies, and convergence of carriage of broadcasting and telecom services, which would have provided valuable insights for the development of the draft bill. The government is required to seek TRAI’s recommendations on the need and timing of introducing a new service provider. “As the broadcast bill seeks to introduce OTTs as a new entity with the scope of broadcasting, it is not clear whether the statutory requirement under the TRAI Act has been met,” the association says.

Here’s a round-up of the issues and arguments raised by NASSCOM in its submission:

The issue with equating streaming services to linear broadcasting:

The bill does not delve into the differences between streaming and linear broadcasting services, despite the clear distinctions in the infrastructure used for these services and their mode of transmission. While content is pushed onto users in traditional broadcasting, in the streaming model, content is pulled by the user. Users request a specific program and as such have greater control over what is transmitted to them.

The Karnataka High Court upheld the distinction between the two in the case of films stating that “it is very difficult to accept the contention that through the internet there is an exhibition of films or serials. The internet contemplates transfer of files in response to the requests made by the users.” Besides this, the inclusion of streaming services under the scope of traditional broadcasting services is also inconsistent with MIB’s stated position before the standing committee on communications and information and technology. MIB had said that merging the regulatory structures for traditional and OTT broadcasting is not desirable due to their unique and distinctive natures.

NASSCOM says that the inclusion of streaming services under the definition of broadcasting network operator is incorrect. While broadcast network operators manage their underlying transmission network by themselves, streaming services only operate on an application layer over existing telecom infrastructure.

Key concerns with specific sections of the bill:

OTTs already have content evaluation practices: The bill calls for the creation of content evaluation committees (CECs) to prescreen content. However, OTTs already have provisions for in-house content evaluation under the IT rules and there has been no evidence/market study to demonstrate the shortcomings of these provisions. In the absence of such a demonstrated failure, the existing mechanism should not be altered. The obligation to formulate CECs would require OTT broadcasters to provide training for the CEC members and familiarize them with the broadcast bill.

The bill prescribes certain criteria for selecting CEC members and allows the government to enforce additional criteria. It also allows the government to specify the number of members of the CEC, prescribe requisite quorum, and other details to facilitate the formation of the CEC. “Expressions like “additional criteria” and “other details” only contribute to the potential concern of increased micro-management through delegated legislation,” NASSCOM says. CECs pose a range of operational challenges from selecting members with diverse backgrounds to the issue of evaluating content in a wide variety of languages (both regional and foreign). It is also unclear whether the government has considered the impact CECs would have on—

creativity of the content industry

freedom of expression in terms of content selection

consumer experience in terms of choices

cost implications both at the level of OTT players and consumers.

OTTs shouldn’t have to adhere to the programme and advertising codes: These codes are constructed on the legacy of the Cable Network Television Act which is currently in place for broadcasting services. This act uses ambiguous language to define restricted content like “good taste or decency”, “affects the integrity of the nation”, or promotes “anti-national attitudes”. “Given that these terms are not defined [under the Cable Network Television Act], if similar restrictions are imposed under the Codes, it may have a chilling effect of freedom and expression,” NASSCOM says. Although the bill states that the government may prescribe different codes for different services, the use of ‘may’ does not ensure the creation of a custom code specifically for the OTT ecosystem.

Over-reliance on rule-making: The bill includes 64 provisions for rule-making. NASSCOM suggests that the power to make rules should include a prior publication and a public consultation process. The broadcast bill should:

Set out a minimum period of soliciting comments

Require that decisions taken after consultation are explained in a final report released to the public.

The association says following this process is necessary considering that the bill gives the government wide powers like bringing emerging technologies providing broadcast services under the regulatory ambit. It also allows the government to regulate services that are intricately linked to broadcasting without defining what “intricately linked” means.

Global scenario of OTT regulation:

NASSCOM’s submission also highlights the regulatory regimes in three other countries—

Hong Kong: In 2018 Hong Kong’s Commerce and Economic Development Bureau (CEBD) conducted a review of its television and sound broadcasting regime. This review found that while traditional broadcasters were subject to more stringent control, an imbalance between regulatory regimes was inevitable, and indeed desirable keeping in view the accessibility, impact, and influence commanded of each type of broadcasting service.

In 2018 Hong Kong’s Commerce and Economic Development Bureau (CEBD) conducted a review of its television and sound broadcasting regime. This review found that while traditional broadcasters were subject to more stringent control, an imbalance between regulatory regimes was inevitable, and indeed desirable keeping in view the accessibility, impact, and influence commanded of each type of broadcasting service. US: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) does not regulate online content.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) does not regulate online content. Brazil: Its current framework considers OTTs “value-added services” and not telecommunication or broadcasting services.

