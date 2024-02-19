India’s Ministry of Home Affairs Extends Order Suspending Internet Services in Punjab

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on February 16 suspending internet services in several districts of Punjab until February 24, 2024, amid ongoing farmers’ protests. The order indicates a blanket ban on all internet services, under Rule 2 of the Telecom Suspension Rules, 2017, and broadly mentions that the restrictions are imposed to maintain public order and avert “public emergency”. According to the MHA notification, internet services will remain suspended in areas falling under Shambhu, Julkan, Passian, Patran, Shatrana, Samana, Ghanour, Devigarh, and Balbhera police stations in Patiala; Lalru police station in SAS Nagar; Sangat police station in Bathinda; Killianwali police station in Muktsar; Sardulgarh and Boha police stations in Mansa; and Khanauri, Moonak, Lehra, Sunam and Chajli police stations in Sangrur; and areas under Fatehgarh Sahib police station. The MHA had first issued the internet suspension orders for districts in Punjab on February 10 and February 12 with additional districts. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has further extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts of the State until February 19, according to a report by Moneycontrol. The State government had earlier extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts–Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa until February 17, 2024. Why does it matter? The Telecom Suspension Rules, 2017 enable the government to issue an internet suspension order in cases of “public emergency” and “public safety”. But, it is important to note that in the case of the State government, the Secretary…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.