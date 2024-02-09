wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Microsoft partners with Indian startup Sarvam AI: Here’s All You Need to Know from the AI Tour

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella listed the company’s plans for India such as collaborating with startups, as well as Central and state ministries.

Published

What’s the news: Indian generative AI startup Sarvam AI will be working with Microsoft to make its Indic voice large language model (LLM) available on Azure, as per a Microsoft blog on February 8, 2024. The company said the collaboration seeks to “make the development and deployment of generative AI apps in India more accurate and cost effective.”

The announcement came during Microsoft’s AI Tour in Bengaluru, India wherein the company invited select developers from nonprofit organizations, student developers, and large enterprises to discuss future AI opportunities in India. Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO addressed the crowd discussing future partnerships with Indian start-ups and discussed future plans in India.

Microsoft partners with India’s generative AI startup

Microsoft said it will collaborate with the Sarvam AI to provide AI solutions in Indic languages. But first:

What is Sarvam AI? It is a company that “aims to develop a full stack of generative AI solutions, including efficient large-scale Indic language models and an enterprise-grade platform for building generative AI apps.” The blog also said that the company wants to foster a generative AI ecosystem through open-source contributions and large-scale data curation for the public good. The voice LLM will initially be available in Hindi and later expand to cover more Indian languages.

Shiksha copilot launched for the educational sector: While Sarvam AI talks about providing a voice LLM for every day usage, Shiksha Copilot, developed by the Sikshana Foundation and Microsoft Research India, aims to improve learning in India. Powered by Azure OpenAI models, the copilot is part of Project VeLLM focused on addressing the issue of digital divide due to reasons like language.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It helps teachers develop a complete lesson plan with engaging content in 60 to 90 seconds instead of 60 to 90 minutes. It is currently deployed in about 30 rural and urban schools in Bengaluru, India, and the Sikshana Foundation is working with Microsoft to deploy it at scale,” said Microsoft in another blog.

Microsoft to partner with the Government of India to build AI-skilled workforce

Nadella also announced on February 7, 2024, that the company planned to invest in an ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA initiative to provide 2 million people in India with AI skilling opportunities by 2025. For this, it planned to work with the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and 10 state governments to provide basic and advanced training in AI to 500,000 students and job seekers in 100 rural vocational education institutions and training centers.The initiative will build on Microsoft’s existing collaboration with the Ministry to train young people in digital and cybersecurity skills.

Microsoft will further provide in-depth AI technical skills training for 100,000 young women through 5,000 trainers at higher education institutions in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

“India is uniquely positioned to make the promise of AI a reality. We are committed to partnering broadly across the public and private sector to help close the nation’s AI skills gap and create new opportunity throughout the country,” said Nadella.

Aside from the youth, Microsoft will work with India’s National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building, to train 250,000 government officers with essential knowledge of generative AI.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ