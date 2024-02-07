Microsoft has partnered with several news organisations, including Semafor and The Online News Association, to assist with the adoption of generative AI services by journalism professionals, the company announced in a blogpost on February 5, 2024. In addition to news companies, Microsoft is also collaborating with The Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, The GroundTruth Project, and Nota — a startup that provides AI tools for newsroom operations. How will Microsoft assist news organisations? Primarily, Microsoft will assist professionals in the news industry in identifying how AI can be used responsibly for daily journalistic tasks such as news gathering, research, source gathering, summarizing information and policies, translation of documents, etc. To search news across multiple languages: The company is collaborating with the Semafor news platform to build its global 'breaking news' feed called Signals. Semafor journalists will be using tools offered by Microsoft and OpenAI to search news sources across multiple languages and geographies and curate key pieces of information to offer a global range of news stories. To keep track of work produced: The GroundTruth Project, which sends local journalists to newsrooms in different countries through its different programmes, will be using AI to track the work of its members through the ‘AI in Local News’ initiative. To create tailor-made content: Similarly, Nota, with the help of AI tools by Microsoft, will be assisting newsrooms in expanding their social media presence and “better tailor content” to meet audience information requirements. “Nota will soon release a new tool called PROOF,…
News
Microsoft Partners With News Organisations Like Semafor for Adoption of AI by Journalists
Under such collaboration, Microsoft will assist professionals in identifying how AI can be used responsibly for daily journalistic tasks.
