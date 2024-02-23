What’s the news: India in partnership with Microsoft launched an AI programme on February 21, 2024 to select and build up the most valued AI start-ups in India, as per a press release by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Microsoft signed a memorandum of understanding with iCreate, a non-academic Indian institution that helps tech-based start-ups build their businesses, and launched the iCreate-Microsoft programme for Emerging Leaders in Artificial Intelligence (iMPEL-AI) programme. Under this programme, 1,100 AI innovators will be screened across India with “priority themes of Healthcare, Financial Inclusion, Sustainability, Education, Agriculture, and Smart Cities.” From these, the programme will select and scale 100 startups across India to build with Azure OpenAI, and the top 25 will receive go-to-market support from Microsoft’s Global Network to develop competitive products. “Microsoft and iCreate will also provide AI skilling opportunities to 11,000 innovators, startups, and young Indians from across the country through Microsoft’s Learning Management System. On completion, participants will receive globally recognized certifications from Microsoft,” said the press release. Big techs already working with Indian start-ups The MoU is in line with the company’s previous statements voicing interest in India’s AI sector. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, mentioned on February 8 that the company will be working with Indian generative AI startup Sarvam AI to make its Indic voice large language model (LLM) available on Azure. Nadella said this during Microsoft’s AI Tour in Bengaluru, India where select developers from nonprofit organizations, student developers, and large enterprises were invited…
News
Microsoft and MeitY Collaborate to Boost AI Startups in India
Microsoft has partnered with Indian institute iCreate to select AI innovators under the iMPEL-AI programme. Under this, 100 startups from across the country will be selected and scaled to build with Azure OpenAI.
Latest Headlines
- Dept of Consumer Affairs, ASCI Warn Industry Members About Impact of Surrogate Ads on Consumer Rights February 23, 2024
- Uber plans to integrate with ONDC to show more mobility options to its users February 23, 2024
- Microsoft and MeitY Collaborate to Boost AI Startups in India February 23, 2024
- Reddit’s $60 Million data licensing with Google Marks a Turning Point in Data Monetization February 23, 2024
- Misinformation Combat Alliance and Meta partner on fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp February 22, 2024
Free Reads
News
Microsoft has partnered with Indian institute iCreate to select AI innovators under the iMPEL-AI programme. Under this, 100 startups from across the country will...
News
Back in June 2023, Reddit had changed its application programming interface (API) policy introducing a new premium access point to Reddit’s Data API for...
News
Given that Apple itself admits that no threat is currently posed by quantum computing, this move might seem like too much too soon, but...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...