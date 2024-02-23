wordpress blog stats
Microsoft Announces Automation of Risk Identification Process for Generative AI Systems

Automating AI red teaming is now a reality with Microsoft’s PyRIT, ensuring a more secure AI future.

Published

Microsoft has introduced a new framework called PyRIT (Python Risk Identification Toolkit for generative AI) for the automation of red teaming processes or finding risks in generative AI systems, according to a blogpost by the company on February 22, 2024. Red teaming refers to a structured process of testing AI systems to find “flaws and vulnerabilities” in order to discover and manage the risks posed by generative AI. While PyRIT will not replace manual red teaming of GenAI systems, Microsoft says the toolkit will assist an AI red teamer by automating tedious tasks and help expand the engineer’s domain expertise. “PyRIT shines light on the hot spots of where the risk could be, which the security professional can then incisively explore. The security professional is always in control of the strategy and execution of the AI red team operation, and PyRIT provides the automation code to take the initial dataset of harmful prompts provided by the security professional, then uses the LLM endpoint to generate more harmful prompts,” the blog stated. Why is Microsoft automating its AI red teaming process? 1. Identifying security and responsible AI risks: Unlike traditional or classical AI systems, generative AI systems present both security as well as responsible AI risks, Microsoft informed. Responsible AI risks vary widely and mainly relate to biased output, inaccurate content, or misinformation. 2. Generative AI systems have layers of non-determinism: This means generative AI can generate different outputs for same input for varied technical reasons. The company has learned that…

