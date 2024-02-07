Meta to label AI-generated content on Facebook, Instagram, Threads

Meta on February 6 announced that it will start labelling AI-generated content that users post to Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. For images, Meta will rely on industry-standard indicators that companies like Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock are working on adding to content generated through their AI tools. For video and audio, such indicators are not yet being included at scale so Meta expects users to disclose the use of AI and may apply penalties if they fail to do so. "As the difference between human and synthetic content gets blurred, people want to know where the boundary lies. People are often coming across AI-generated content for the first time and our users have told us they appreciate transparency around this new technology. So it’s important that we help people know when photorealistic content they’re seeing has been created using AI," Meta explained. However, this is hardly foolproof. Users can remove any metadata or watermarks added to an AI-generated image using easily available tools. As one speaker in MediaNama's Democracy and Deepfakes event pointed out: "All watermarks can be broken!" Meta is aware of this as well. "While this isn’t a perfect solution and won’t catch everything, it’s an important first step in an evolving process," Nick Clegg, Meta's President of Global Affairs, posted on X. For more about this, check out our explainer on why detecting deepfakes is a challenging problem. Meta has already been labelling photorealistic images created using Meta AI since its launch, adding visible markers…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.