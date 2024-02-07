wordpress blog stats
Meta to label AI-generated content on Facebook, Instagram, Threads

Meta’s ongoing development of advanced technologies like classifiers and Stable Signature watermarking to detect and protect AI-generated content.

Published

Meta on February 6 announced that it will start labelling AI-generated content that users post to Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. For images, Meta will rely on industry-standard indicators that companies like Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock are working on adding to content generated through their AI tools. For video and audio, such indicators are not yet being included at scale so Meta expects users to disclose the use of AI and may apply penalties if they fail to do so. "As the difference between human and synthetic content gets blurred, people want to know where the boundary lies. People are often coming across AI-generated content for the first time and our users have told us they appreciate transparency around this new technology. So it’s important that we help people know when photorealistic content they’re seeing has been created using AI," Meta explained. However, this is hardly foolproof. Users can remove any metadata or watermarks added to an AI-generated image using easily available tools. As one speaker in MediaNama's Democracy and Deepfakes event pointed out: "All watermarks can be broken!"  Meta is aware of this as well. "While this isn’t a perfect solution and won’t catch everything, it’s an important first step in an evolving process," Nick Clegg, Meta's President of Global Affairs, posted on X. For more about this, check out our explainer on why detecting deepfakes is a challenging problem. Meta has already been labelling photorealistic images created using Meta AI since its launch, adding visible markers…

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

