Mapping Co Genesys International Reports 80% Jump in Revenues for Q3 FY24

Genesys International Corporation Limited, a company that provides mapping, survey, and geospatial services, has reported a consolidated total income of Rs. 61.87 crores for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 ended December 31, 2023 (Q3FY24). The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs. 33.30 crores, marking a 57.49% year-on-year rise. Genesys’ EBITDA margin for the quarter was 53.83%, compared to 37.61% for the same period last year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 15.86 crores, up 101% year on year, and 580% quarter on quarter.

On a standalone basis, the company’s total revenue for Q3 FY24 was Rs. 60.25 crores, with an EBITDA of Rs. 31.97 crores and a PAT of Rs. 20.55 crores. The standalone EBITDA margin stood at 53.05%, reflecting a 52.44% year-on-year growth.

Sajid Malik the company’s chairman attributed the improved performance to a rise in traction for Genesys’ 3D mapping and digital twin content platform. “We’ve achieved significant milestones recently, including our partnership with Survey of India to revolutionize Indian mapping by creating digital twins of Indian cities, the launch of automotive ADAS-related maps [advanced driver assisted system maps], completion of street imaging content for over a thousand towns and cities being utilized by major tech companies to becoming the official digital twin map platform for Ayodhya, and being tasked with creating the digital twin of Mecca,” he said in the company’s press release, reviewed by MediaNama.

What is a digital twin?

A digital twin is a virtual model of an object that accurately reflects said object. Digital twins of cities, like the ones Genesys is working on, act as “virtual, living mirrors ” of their physical counterparts, simulating everything about a city from its infrastructure to traffic patterns.

Genesys’ partnership with Survey of India:

The Survey of India annouced its deal with Genesys in November 2023. As a part of this deal, Genesys will create digital twins of major Indian cities by 2035, according to a report by the Times of India. This deal gives Genesys access to data from the Survey of India’s Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) network. This network comprises 902 CORS stations across all states and Union Territories providing real-time centimeter-level positioning data.

“The integration of our CORS technology with surveying expertise of [the] private sector will enhance the usability and reliability of geospatial data,” Surveyor General of India, Hitesh Kumar Makwana explained in the press release announcing the partnership. He also mentioned that the digital twin cities will be used by government departments in their initiatives.

Malik said that the process of creating these digital twins has been initiated in Genesys’ earnings announcement. “Leveraging our extensive Genesys constellation, we’re developing the most advanced mapping platform for India, with plans for significant scaling in the upcoming quarters,” he said.

