Live Blog: Tech policy updates from India’s interim budget 2024-25

Live updates from Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim budget 2024-25 speech.

Published

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the interim budget before the upcoming general election. In this live blog, we bring to you all tech-policy updates from Sitharaman’s speech starting at 11 a.m. on February 1, 2024. Stay tuned.

Tech policy updates from India’s interim budget:

  • Digital public infrastructure, a new factor of production in the 21st century, is instrumental in the formalisation of the economy, says Sitharaman.
  • Startup India and startup credit guarantee schemes are assisting youth, becoming rozgar data: Sitharaman
  • “A new world order is emerging after the COVID-19 pandemic. India assumed G20 presidency during difficut times for the world. Global economy was going through high inflation, high interest rates, high public debt, low trade growth, climate change. The pandemic led to a crisis of food, fertilisers, and finances for the world, while India successfully navigated its way. The country showed the way forward and built consensus for solutions to those global problems.”
    Not to be forgotten: mainstreaming the use of digital public infrastructure in the Global South was India’s main policy plank as G20 President, one that was supported by all member countries.
  • “The next five years will be of unprecedented development and golden moments to realize the dream of developed India by 2047.”
  • It is an important policy requirement and relevant tech for MSMEs to grow and compete globally orienting the regulatory environment to facilitate their growth will be important for the policy mix: Sitharaman
  • U-Win platform for vaccination, Mission Indhradhanush, will be expanded throughout the country.
  • Healthcare cover under Ayushman Bharat scheme will be extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers.
  • For our tech savvy youth, this will be a golden era. A corpus of 1 lakh crore rupees will be established with 50yr interest free loan provided. It will provide long-term financing or refinancing with  ong tenures and low or nil interest rates. This will encourage the private sector to scale up research and innovation significantly in sunrise domains. We need programs combining powers of youth and tech. A new scheme to strengthen research in deep tech technologies, with emphasis on atmanirbartha : Sitharaman
  • Infrastructure development outlay increased by 11.1%; this would be 3.4% of India’s GDP
  • “Our government will strengthen the e-vehicle ecosystem by supporting charging infrastructure. Greater adoption of e-buses for public transport networks will be encouraged through a payment securing ecosystem”
  • The FDI inflow during 2014-2023 was $596 billion USD marking a golden era. This is twice the amount during 2005-2014. To encourage sustained FDI we are negotiating treaties with bilateral partners in the spirit of ‘first develop India’: Sitharaman
  • “Every challenge for pre-2014 era was overcome by our governance. In the full budget in July,  our govt will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of Vikasit Bharat.”
  • Budget estimates for 2024-25: the total receipts other than borrowings and total expenditure are estimated at 30.8 and 47 lakh crore rupees respectively. Tax estimated at 22.6 lakh crore rupees. Scheme of interest-free loan to states will continue with 1.3 lakh crore outlay. Fiscal deficit in 2024-25 estimated to be 5.1% of GDP adhering to that path. Gross and net market borrowings through dated securities estimated at 14.13 lakh crore rupees and 11.75 lakh crore respectively. Both less than that in 2023-24. Lower borrowings by central government will facilitate larger credit availability for the private sector.
  • “We have taken steps in customs to facilitate international trade. The import release declined by 47% to 71 hr in inland container depots, by 27% to 85 hrs at seaports over the last 4 years since 2019.”
  • “I propose to withdraw outstanding direct tax demands up to Rs. 25,000 for 2009-10 and up to Rs. 10,0000 for FY 2010-11 to 2014-15. This is expected to benefit 1 crore tax payers”: Sitharaman
  • The government will lay a white paper on the table of the house looking at “where we were then till 2014, and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years.”
