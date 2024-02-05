Karnataka transport department Sets New Fare Structure for Cab Aggregators

What’s the news: Karnataka’s transport department, in a circular reviewed by MediaNama, on February 3, 2024, announced uniform fares for cab aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc. that divide the cab rides into three categories based on the vehicle’s price. The department made the announcement following a proposal submitted by the Transport and Road Safety Commissioner on December 12, 2023, to fix the fares of city taxis and various types of taxis operating under the aggregator rules in a single model. Fare decided for a minimum of 4km ride: As per the circular, cabs valued at less than Rs 10 lakh will earn a fixed fare of Rs. 100 for a minimum 4 km distance and then Rs. 24 for each additional kilometre. Similarly, four-wheelers valued between Rs 10-15 lakh will get a fare of Rs 115 for a minimum travel of 4 km and Rs. 28 for every additional kilometre. Vehicles valued over Rs 15 lakh will receive Rs 130 for the minimum of 4km ride and they will charge Rs 32 for each additional kilometre. Additional charges depending on time variations: The first five minutes of waiting will be free, with charges of Rs. 1 per minute applied thereafter. Drivers can also collect the toll charges from the passengers. Further, taxis plying between 12.00 pm to 6.00 am can charge an additional rate of 10 percent, said the circular. Karnataka’s aggregator sector reported many developments in the last few years In October 2023, aggregator carpooling services were under the…

