Reliance suggests light tough regulatory framework for 5G ecosystem: TRAI consultation on 5G

Jio suggests that the government could smoothen the approval processes and fees for right-of-way.

“We believe that it will be premature to go for more regulations and controls, especially when [the] 5G ecosystem and its use cases in various industries; Metaverse and its applications etc. are still evolving and need all the freedom to innovate and deliver beneficial outcomes,” Reliance Jio said in its response to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) Digital Transformation through the 5G Ecosystem consultation. “Therefore, the Authority is requested to continue with its policy of light touch regulation and continued monitoring developments to ensure that any market failure is averted,” it added. This consultation aims to look at what regulatory changes have to be made to accelerate the growth of emerging technologies that rely on 5G including the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), edge computing, and metaverse. Need for additional measures to encourage the adoption of 5G use cases: Jio said that cross-sector collaboration on 5G use cases could only be brought about by initiatives by the concerned industries themselves. It mentioned that while the government cannot carry out regulatory interventions to strengthen collaboration, the government can set up an “open, independent and non-obtrusive interactive platform” (like a chat platform) to bring together all interested parties and encourage organic collaboration. Whenever required parties can form working groups to help identify common issues and share solutions. The government can also encourage collaboration between public sector enterprises/ government departments and private companies. Barriers to the development of the 5G…

