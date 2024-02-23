IRCTC announces tie-up with Swiggy for food delivery services

What’s the news: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a tie-up with Swiggy foods to supply and deliver pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-catering portal, as per IRCTC’s stock exchange filing . The service will first be made available at Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam railway stations. This is the second tie-up between IRCTC and a food aggregator in the last two years.

In 2023, IRCTC collaborated with Zomato to provide food to railway passengers ordering via its e-catering portal at New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi railway stations. Before that, IRCTC partnered with online food aggregators like ZoopIndia and Dominos Pizza , Pizza Hut and KFC , foodpanda , Travelkhana , Hello Curry, etc. Of these, IRCTC approached the courts over food aggregators TravelKhana and RailYatri for providing “unauthorized” services in 2019.

Partnering with IRCTC generally allows aggregators to expand their customer base, especially beyond major urban centers. The latter half of 2023 wasn’t in Swiggy’s favour with news of GST demands levelled on the company (along with Zomato ) over delivery fees and a social media controversy over the platform’s bill breakup . It’ll be interesting to see how the tie-up helps the company in the future.

