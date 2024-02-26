wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Instagram Creator Marketplace expanding to India

Instagram will also be testing a new machine-learning software that will recommend creators who cater to a brand’s needs.

Published

Instagram has launched Instagram Creator Marketplace in India which will allow partnerships between Indian content creators and brands within the app.

Launched in 2022 in the US, through Instagram Creator Marketplace online content creators can connect with brands for paid partnerships and share ads on Instagram. It allows brands to join Meta Business Suite, where they can choose creators to work with based on recommendations made by Instagram. Similarly, creators can display a portfolio that is representative of their work, to appeal to brands.

Instagram has also shared that they will be testing a new machine-learning software that will recommend creators who cater to a brand’s needs. This will be based on data collected by Instagram. According to Meta, advertisers can boost organic Instagram content as partnership ads include branded content with the paid partnership label. Similarly, they can also create new partnership ads in Ads Manager.

Instagram Creator Marketplace will also be expanding to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Japan and Brazil. Meta has added that Chinese export brands will also be invited to connect with onboarded creators in countries outside of China.

What are the guidelines for Indian influencers on Instagram?

Creators using Instagram Marketplace to promote content should be aware of the guidelines issued for endorsements by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs in a document in 2023. According to their guidelines, influencers, as the advertisers, must issue disclosures when they have a “material connection” with the brand. This “material connection” includes monetary or other compensation, free products, contest and sweepstakes entries, trips or hotel stays, coverage and awards and any family, personal or employment relationship.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The disclosures about the partnerships must follow certain guidelines too. According to the document, the disclosure must be “hard to miss” in the advertisement. This entails the disclosures being superimposed over pictures and being mentioned in ads that are in audio, video and live streams. There are specific terms that are allowed to be used for the disclosures, namely- “advertisement, ad, sponsored, paid promotion, paid.” The disclosures also should not be limited to English. This means, an ad using a different language, like Hindi, must include its disclosure in Hindi.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read:

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

truecaller screen

News

TRAI Recommends revealing caller name to address spam calls

TRAI first discussed the idea of implementing a CNAP service in a 2022 consultation paper, suggesting that it could be a solution to spam...

4 hours ago

News

Instagram Creator Marketplace expanding to India

Instagram will also be testing a new machine-learning software that will recommend creators who cater to a brand’s needs.

4 hours ago

News

Indian Government Will Publish Review Committee Orders on Internet Bans in Jammu & Kashmir, Without Details

Given the Review Committee’s orders will be published without details of the deliberations, it’s uncertain how meaningful the orders will be in terms of...

6 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

4 days ago

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

1 week ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ