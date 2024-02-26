Instagram Creator Marketplace expanding to India

Instagram has launched Instagram Creator Marketplace in India which will allow partnerships between Indian content creators and brands within the app.

Launched in 2022 in the US, through Instagram Creator Marketplace online content creators can connect with brands for paid partnerships and share ads on Instagram. It allows brands to join Meta Business Suite, where they can choose creators to work with based on recommendations made by Instagram. Similarly, creators can display a portfolio that is representative of their work, to appeal to brands.

Instagram has also shared that they will be testing a new machine-learning software that will recommend creators who cater to a brand’s needs. This will be based on data collected by Instagram. According to Meta, advertisers can boost organic Instagram content as partnership ads include branded content with the paid partnership label. Similarly, they can also create new partnership ads in Ads Manager.

Instagram Creator Marketplace will also be expanding to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Japan and Brazil. Meta has added that Chinese export brands will also be invited to connect with onboarded creators in countries outside of China.

What are the guidelines for Indian influencers on Instagram?

Creators using Instagram Marketplace to promote content should be aware of the guidelines issued for endorsements by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs in a document in 2023. According to their guidelines, influencers, as the advertisers, must issue disclosures when they have a “material connection” with the brand. This “material connection” includes monetary or other compensation, free products, contest and sweepstakes entries, trips or hotel stays, coverage and awards and any family, personal or employment relationship.

The disclosures about the partnerships must follow certain guidelines too. According to the document, the disclosure must be “hard to miss” in the advertisement. This entails the disclosures being superimposed over pictures and being mentioned in ads that are in audio, video and live streams. There are specific terms that are allowed to be used for the disclosures, namely- “advertisement, ad, sponsored, paid promotion, paid.” The disclosures also should not be limited to English. This means, an ad using a different language, like Hindi, must include its disclosure in Hindi.

