Indonesia enacts regulation requiring digital platforms to pay news publishers for content

Indonesia on February 21 enacted a new regulation that obligates digital platforms to compensate news companies for the content they provide. The compensation doesn't necessarily have to be monetary, it could be in terms of sharing data or other forms. “Quality journalism and the sustainability of the conventional media industry are important concerns for the Government, and after a long period and a rigorous debate, I finally sign the Presidential Regulation on the Responsibilities of Digital Platforms to Support Quality Journalism," Indonesian President Joko Widodo remarked. Google and Meta's Facebook are the two platforms likely to be impacted most by this regulation as they feature news content in various forms. Meta, however, has told Reuters that the law does not require it to pay news publishers for content they voluntarily post to its platforms. Google hasn't commented after the law was signed but had last year said that this regulation would restrict public access to diverse sources of news instead of promoting quality journalism, the news outlet added. Why does this matter: Many countries are considering making platforms like Google and Facebook pay news publishers because they take snippets from news publishers and display them on their platforms, thus limiting the number of users who visit the website of the news publishers. This, in turn, deprives the news publishers of ad revenue. Tech companies, however, are not in favor of these regulations and have threatened to stop showing news in countries where such laws are enacted. Other countries that have…

