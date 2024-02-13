Indian Govt Announces Influencer Awards, Nominations to Close on February 21st

A handful of digital creators "shaping India’s growth and cultural narrative, driving positive social change, and fostering innovation and creativity in the digital sphere" will soon be awarded a newly minted National Creators Award by the government of India. Announced over the weekend, the government will nominate and screen content and creators for the inaugural awards. This will be followed by public voting and a jury vote, with winners announced based on these rounds. Nominations opened on February 10th on the MyGov website and will close on February 21st. What categories are up for grabs? Here is the list of various awards: New India champion award: For creators showcasing India's achievements, spreading awareness on government policy, and encouraging nation-building initiatives. Best storyteller: For creators using creative storytelling to promote "India’s cultural ethos"; Cultural ambassador of the year: For creators promoting India's culture through lifestyle-related content centered around Indian culture; International creator award: For international creators helping India augment its soft power and culture; Best travel creator award: For creators using travel content to showcase India's "rich tourism potential"; Green champion: For creators pushing for environmental protection; Most impactful agri creator: For creators educating, critiquing, and showcasing new-age farming techniques to "elevate" the profession in India; Swachhta ambassador award: For creators promoting cleanliness; Best creator for social change: For creators using their platforms to advocate for charity, social causes, and "other positive change"; Tech creator award: For creators reviewing and recommending new age tech, and "demystifying technology"; Heritage fashion icon award:…

