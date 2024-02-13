A handful of digital creators "shaping India’s growth and cultural narrative, driving positive social change, and fostering innovation and creativity in the digital sphere" will soon be awarded a newly minted National Creators Award by the government of India. Announced over the weekend, the government will nominate and screen content and creators for the inaugural awards. This will be followed by public voting and a jury vote, with winners announced based on these rounds. Nominations opened on February 10th on the MyGov website and will close on February 21st. What categories are up for grabs? Here is the list of various awards: New India champion award: For creators showcasing India's achievements, spreading awareness on government policy, and encouraging nation-building initiatives. Best storyteller: For creators using creative storytelling to promote "India’s cultural ethos"; Cultural ambassador of the year: For creators promoting India's culture through lifestyle-related content centered around Indian culture; International creator award: For international creators helping India augment its soft power and culture; Best travel creator award: For creators using travel content to showcase India's "rich tourism potential"; Green champion: For creators pushing for environmental protection; Most impactful agri creator: For creators educating, critiquing, and showcasing new-age farming techniques to "elevate" the profession in India; Swachhta ambassador award: For creators promoting cleanliness; Best creator for social change: For creators using their platforms to advocate for charity, social causes, and "other positive change"; Tech creator award: For creators reviewing and recommending new age tech, and "demystifying technology"; Heritage fashion icon award:…
News
Indian Govt Announces Influencer Awards, Nominations to Close on February 21st
Indian gov will nominate and screen content and creators for the inaugural awards, followed by public voting and a jury vote and winners announcement.
Latest Headlines
- Government has prepared first draft of India’s Digital Competition Bill: Report February 13, 2024
- Indian Govt Announces Influencer Awards, Nominations to Close on February 21st February 13, 2024
- Internet Suspension Hurts Citizens’ Right to Information and Communication: Plea in Punjab & Haryana High Court February 13, 2024
- Parliamentary panel flags dominance of foreign-owned Phonepe and Google Pay in UPI space February 13, 2024
- New Report Claims Half of Bengaluru’s General Public Hasn’t Used Government Digital Infra In Past Year February 13, 2024
Free Reads
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...