Video: What are the security concerns surrounding Indian Army’s SAMBHAV mobile ecosystem?

The Indian Army has developed a network-agnostic end-to-end secure mobile ecosystem called SAMBHAV (Secure Army Mobile Bharat Vision) to enable secure communication on the move. According to the Economic Times(ET) , the ecosystem is based on “5G -ready handsets using multi-tier encryption”. 35,000 handsets are in the process of being configured for the ecosystem in two phases with the first 2,500 set to have been configured by January 15 and the rest expected to be configured by May 31. The system has been developed in collaboration with national centres of excellence from the academia and industry. The project has been tied to the efforts towards an “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Based on the information available, SAMBHAV is yet another attempt to create an indigenous operating system (OS) for smartphones. What could be the possible vulnerabilities that the system would face? How have similar projects in the past fared? In this video, MediaNama’s Kamya Pandey delves into these questions and highlights the risks that can undermine security objectives.

Watch the full video here:

