India Slashes Import Duty on Mobile Components to 10%

Import duty on mobile components has been reduced from 15% to 10% according to the Ministry of Finance notification on January 30. This includes the import duties for over a dozen mobile components such as battery cover, front cover, middle cover, main lens, and back cover. Further, the import duty for manufacturing these goods within the country has been completely removed. This notification amends a 2017 amendment to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975.

Why it matters:

With the import duty coming down, the cost of manufacturing mobile phones would also decrease. This could, in turn, make them cheaper for customers.

Government’s attempts to encourage electronic manufacturing:

The fact that import duty has been completely removed from products needed to manufacture these components, indicates that the government is trying to encourage manufacturers to produce them in India. This isn’t the Indian government’s first attempt to encourage electronics production.

In 2020, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) rolled out a product-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for large electronics which covered mobile phone manufacturing as well. Under it, the government provided companies with an incentive of 4% to 6% on incremental sales (over base year) of mobile phones that are manufactured in India. Companies like Samsung, Foxconn, Rising Star, Wistron, and Pegatron (the latter three are manufacturers of Apple smartphones) were approved for the scheme. In 2021, this scheme was extended from a period of 5 years (FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25) to 6 years (FY 2020-21 to FY 2025-26). The government says that this scheme has proven to be successful leading to the creation of 5 lakh incremental jobs in mobile manufacturing, according to an ET report.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also read: