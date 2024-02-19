Strategic Move: India to Host ICANN Root Server Clusters

We missed this earlier: India is currently in discussion with the non-profit, Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to set up a cluster of internet root servers in India, as per the report of the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs presented on February 5. ICANN works with root server operators to make sure the system stays up-to-date with the Internet’s advances and changes. The report, which was focused on the subject of "Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels" mentioned that in March 2023, the standing committee had pointed out the need to be proactive about cyber-attacks and sought to know the coordination between India and ICANN as well as the outcome of negotiations for having internet root servers in India. At the time, the director general of the Indian Computer Response Team (CERT-In) said that India and ICANN had a major negotiation on root servers and that the country would probably get a cluster of 18 servers. "We are hopeful that we will be seeking some kind of a board-level position in the coming AGM [annual general meeting], which is likely to take place early next year. So, we are moving in that direction. That is important,” he said. This story was first reported by HT Media. What are root servers? Root servers are a part of the domain name system (DNS), a worldwide system that translates domain names into IP addresses. There are 13 root servers located in various parts of the world that…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.