By Arindrajit Basu This article was originally published in India in Transition, a publication of the Center for the Advanced Study of India, University of Pennsylvania. With brutal military conflict raging in Europe and the Middle East, little global attention has been paid to multilateral meetings of the United Nations Open-Ended Working Group on cybersecurity norms. Despite their relative obscurity, however, the discussions taking place at this forum—aiming to lay down rules and norms for a safe and trustworthy cyberspace—are vital today. Offensive cyber operations are increasingly being deployed against essential digital infrastructure during war and peacetime alike. Yet, the UN processes that were designed to establish rules of the road for cyberspace have been stymied for decades, in large part, due to ideological polarization between the US, the EU, and their allies, often referred to as the “liberal” camp, pitted against China, Russia, and the “authoritarian” camp. Given this stalemate, India has often been regarded as a crucial “digital decider” that could decisively tilt the ideological debate either in the favor of an “open” internet with limited state control and robust fundamental rights protection or a centralized state-controlled internet modeled on Sino-Russian lines. How India Negotiates Cybersecurity However, thus far, India has refrained from making active overtures toward either block. India’s strategy in the working group has been to selectively acknowledge all perspectives on contentious issues without going into their nuances. While refusing to take a position on those matters, India has actively engaged on specific non-controversial issues that are closely tied to its strategic…
Ideological Agnosticism and Selective Engagement: How India Sees the Global Cybersecurity Norms Debate
India has often been regarded as a crucial “digital decider” that could decisively tilt the ideological debate either in favour of an “open” internet with limited state control and robust fundamental rights, or a centralized state-controlled internet.
