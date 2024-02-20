wordpress blog stats
Data consumption in India increased by 3.72 million GB as of September 2023: TRAI

As per TRAI, the total internet subscription base in India as of this quarter stood at 918.19 million of which 881.08 million was made up of wireless internet subscribers.

Published

The total data consumption in India stood at 73,23,038 GB in July-September 2023 according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) latest performance indicator report. This marks a significant increase from the previous quarter (April and June 2023) where the aggregate data consumption was 69,50,508 GB. The total internet subscription base in India as of this quarter stood at 918.19 million of which 881.08 million was made up of wireless internet subscribers. Average wireless data consumption in the country has seen an increase from the previous quarter, going from 18.39 GB in the previous quarter to 19.08 GB as of September 2023.

Important observations from the quarterly data:

Rise in wireless data usage:

The total wireless data consumption this quarter increased by 5.92% going from 44,967 PB (Petabyte) in April-June 2023 to 47,629 PB this quarter [for context: 1 PB= 10,00,000 GB]. Just like the previous two quarters, the rise in total wireless data consumption overlapped with a decline in average revenue realization per GB of data from Rs 9.44 to Rs. 9.22.

 

Out of total data wireless usage, 2G data usage was 51 PB, 3G data usage was 341 PB, 4G data usage was 43,355 PB and 5G data usage was 3,882 PB during the quarter. Comparing the past five quarters, 2G and 3G data usage seems to be on the decline and 5G data usage seems to be picking up steam.

Source: TRAI performance indicator data, Sept 2023

 

A rise in average revenue per user for wireless services:

The monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) from wireless connections this quarter saw a 2.76% increase, going from Rs. 145.64 to Rs. 149.66. On a year-on-year basis, monthly ARPU for wireless services has increased by 8.99% as of September 2023. Prepaid ARPU per month increased from Rs.143.81 in June 2023 to Rs.148 in September 2023 and Postpaid ARPU per month also increased from Rs.166.22 in June 2023 to Rs.167.93 this quarter. Data usage makes up 74.56% of the ARPU contributing Rs. 133.73 to it (excluding sales tax).

 

Also read:

