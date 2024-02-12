On February 10, Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated speech celebrating his victory in the country's general elections from his prison cell. According to a report by Politico, Khan had been imprisoned in August 2023, and spent the entire campaigning period in jail, both he and his political party—Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or P.T.I — had been barred from participating in elections. As such, PTI members participated as independent candidates and won 101 out of 266 seats in the National Assembly. Khan's speech is an example of the proliferation of AI-generated content (especially deep fakes). While in this case the usage was authorized, the life-like nature of the speech leads to concerns about how deep fakes could be used to spread misinformation in the run-up to general elections across various jurisdictions, including India. Many countries have begun working on policies to regulate this technology. For instance, US lawmakers have rolled out a bill called the No Artificial Intelligence Fake Replicas And Unauthorized Duplications (No AI FRAUD) Act that is aimed at protecting an individual’s likeness and voice from being used to generate AI fakes. In India, the IT Ministry recently announced its plans to update its platform governance laws (the IT Rules, 2021) to regulate generative artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial intelligence companies. Impact of deep fakes on elections: In Bangladesh, deep fakes of two independent candidates had circulated claiming that they had withdrawn from the electoral process, another speaker at the discussion and Boom Live Fact Check's…
Imran Khan gives AI Speech from Prison: New Era in Election Campaigning
Khan had been imprisoned in August 2023, and spent the entire campaigning period in jail, both he and his political party had been barred from participating in elections.
