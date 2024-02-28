IG Drones secures order from Defence Ministry to supply drones for surveillance

IG Drones, an Indian drone startup, has announced that it has secured a procurement order from India’s Ministry of Defence to supply drones for surveillance purposes, the Economic Times reported on February 27.

Times of India reported that the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be enabled with 5G capability and will be built to function in extreme temperatures and high altitudes, possibly revealing the Indian military’s plans to use drones at higher altitudes along the Indian borders. Further the statement said, “With the advent of 5G services from Telecom Service Provider these drones now boast enhanced precision control capabilities, allowing them to be remotely operated from a command centre, eliminating the need for on-site presence.” Founder and CEO of IG Drones, Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, said “It is a great moment for us to provide cutting-edge drone technology to our defence forces for high-quality surveillance and other operations in tough terrains.”

Drone Usage in India’s Governance

According to recent reports, India’s biggest drone development project was forced to shut down due its UAV being unable to meet the altitude requirement to qualify for military use. The drones were meant to be used for strategic reconnaissance and surveillance. It is likely that IG Drones could have been roped in to fill this requirement. Notably, other companies like IdeaForge have shown interest in collaborating with the government to provide surveillance drones as well. It is likely that this could lead to more collaborations between private drone companies and the Government to create advanced surveillance and defence technology.

There has been a rising usage of drones in India, bolstered by various schemes by the Government to avail UAVs in development schemes for agriculture and healthcare. However, there has also been an upsurge in the usage of drones by law enforcement. Medianama has covered the use of drones by the police before. Most recently, drones were used by the Haryana police to drop tear gas shells on farmers to break protests and the Border Security Force shared its plans to use drones to hamper protests in 2022. Further, law enforcement authorities have been enthusiastic in using drones for surveillance purposes. Medianama has previously reported on the growing use of drones by the police in India, particularly noticeable with Safe City projects using them for surveillance in an attempt to combat crimes.

