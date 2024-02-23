Video: Here’s How Competition Regulators Are Looking To Regulate AI Markets Early On

It took years for regulators to go after Google and Apple’s monopoly in app distribution, Amazon’s monopoly on e-commerce, and Google’s monopoly in search and advertising. But with AI, which only recently shot to fame, things appear to be different. Regulators want a head start this time around and address anti-competitive practices in the AI industry before the monopolist has eliminated competition entirely.

In December last year, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) invited comments on whether the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI has resulted in a relevant merger situation and, if so, the impact of this on competition in the UK. Similarly, the European Commission announced on January 9 that it is looking into whether there are competition concerns in the generative AI market, including whether the partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft might be reviewable under the EU’s merger law.

In this video, MediaNama’s Sarvesh Mathi tells us more about the current regulatory actions.

Watch the full video here:

