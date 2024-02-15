wordpress blog stats
Haryana Police Deploy Drones, Drop Tear Gas Shells on Farmers Protesting

Two years after the farmers’ struggle, farmers in Haryana and Punjab are headed once again for Delhi to observe an Industrial/Sectoral Strike and Grameen Bharat Bandh.

Source: ideaForge

What’s the news: Haryana police used drones to drop tear gas shells on farmers protesting near Shambhu border on February 13, 2024. This is the first time that law enforcement in India has used drones against protesters in such a way.

Farmers were attacked while trying to enter Delhi: Two years after the farmers’ struggle, farmers in Haryana and Punjab had once again headed for Delhi to observe an Industrial/Sectoral Strike and Grameen Bharat Bandh on February 16, 2024, in support of a 21-point demand charter of farmers and workers including procurement of MSP, debt waiver, etc. However, farmers of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, said they were surprised to find not only barricades near the Shambhu border but also a deployment of drones that dropped tear gas shells on the protesters.

Farmers condemned the use of drones: “SKM strongly protested and condemned the Modi Government for resorting to Excessive Use of State Power and unleashed lathi charge, rubber bullet, tear gas shelling, and mass arrest to prevent the Delhi Chalo March of farmers organizations. It is surprising that drones were used to drop tear gas shells over the farmers by the administration,” said the SKM in a press release, adding that the group wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the government for using police and armed security forces in such a manner.

According to Indian Express, the tear gas shelling started from 11:30 AM and continued till late evening despite instructions from Showkat Ahmed Parray, Deputy Commissioner, Patiala (Punjab), to Deputy Commissioner, Ambala (Haryana), not to use drones to drop tear gas shells inside Punjab’s territory. One farmer, Amandeep Singh, from Kasuana village of Patiala told the Indian Express that the tear-gassing via drones was carried out when farmers tried to walk across fields as well.

Growing interest among Indian law enforcement agencies to use drones for law and order

While many publications refer to the February 13 incident as the first time that drones have been used in such a manner, the Border Security Force (BSF) had bragged about developing such a technology for police and security forces as early as 2022. At the time, the BSF had said the drones can be used “to control protesters and rioters.” In a tweet, it had said the drones “will be a potential force multiplier for the security forces working in the law-and-order management domain.”

In fact the use of drones for policing purposes has been steadily growing in India, either for monitoring or surveillance purposes. The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation may make assurances about the restrictions put on drones but the larger question of “Who sanctions and oversees the usage of drones in policing?” still hasn’t been answered by the government. Considering this, which government department will be taking responsibility for the injured farmers? Asking such questions is important especially considering leading drone organisations like IdeaForge have also talked in recent meetings about the growing demand for drones among law enforcement agencies.

