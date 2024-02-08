wordpress blog stats
Gov Reconsidering Retrospective GST Demand Notices Issued to Real Money Gaming Cos: Report

The government’s decision in July 2023 to tax real money gaming companies at par with online gambling came had an impact on the sector, with companies describing the move as a body blow to its projected fortunes.

Published

We missed this earlier: Sources speaking to CNBC-TV18 earlier this week claimed that the Indian government may be reconsidering the massive retrospective tax evasion notices issued to online real money gaming companies over the last year. The sources added that the government "realised" the retrospective tax demands can pose an "existential issue" for real money gaming companies. The reports follow the government's decision last July to tax online games played for stakes at par with gambling at 28% GST. During the announcement of the hike, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked "can the tax on casinos be less than the tax on food products?…There was a moral question discussed: on the one hand, we shouldn’t shut down the industry, but that doesn’t mean that we give them more incentives than essential goods.” The online real money gaming industry, which offers skill (or non-gambling) games for stakes, described the move as a body blow to its projected fortunes. Mass layoffs were also reported. Multiple online real money gaming companies were soon served massive tax evasion notices by GST authorities shortly after, running into thousands of crores, allegedly covering periods well before the hike came into place. This runs contrary to the government's clarifications last year that the new tax regime, enforced from October 1st, 2023, will not be applied retrospectively. Additionally, before the hike came into force last year, the Karnataka High Court struck down a Rs. 21,000 crore GST evasion notice issued to online real money gaming major Gameskraft. The GST authorities…

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

