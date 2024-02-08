We missed this earlier: Sources speaking to CNBC-TV18 earlier this week claimed that the Indian government may be reconsidering the massive retrospective tax evasion notices issued to online real money gaming companies over the last year. The sources added that the government "realised" the retrospective tax demands can pose an "existential issue" for real money gaming companies. The reports follow the government's decision last July to tax online games played for stakes at par with gambling at 28% GST. During the announcement of the hike, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked "can the tax on casinos be less than the tax on food products?…There was a moral question discussed: on the one hand, we shouldn’t shut down the industry, but that doesn’t mean that we give them more incentives than essential goods.” The online real money gaming industry, which offers skill (or non-gambling) games for stakes, described the move as a body blow to its projected fortunes. Mass layoffs were also reported. Multiple online real money gaming companies were soon served massive tax evasion notices by GST authorities shortly after, running into thousands of crores, allegedly covering periods well before the hike came into place. This runs contrary to the government's clarifications last year that the new tax regime, enforced from October 1st, 2023, will not be applied retrospectively. Additionally, before the hike came into force last year, the Karnataka High Court struck down a Rs. 21,000 crore GST evasion notice issued to online real money gaming major Gameskraft. The GST authorities…
News
Gov Reconsidering Retrospective GST Demand Notices Issued to Real Money Gaming Cos: Report
The government’s decision in July 2023 to tax real money gaming companies at par with online gambling came had an impact on the sector, with companies describing the move as a body blow to its projected fortunes.
Latest Headlines
- Gov Reconsidering Retrospective GST Demand Notices Issued to Real Money Gaming Cos: Report February 8, 2024
- European Commission to Expand the Definition of Child Sexual Abuse Material to Include AI Content February 8, 2024
- Earnings report: Nykaa sees 106% year on year growth in profit after tax February 7, 2024
- Govt Mulling Policy Changes for Digital Advertising, Addressing News Publishers’ Concerns About Ad Revenue: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur February 7, 2024
- All changes that Apple has made to App Store policy around the world due to regulatory pressure February 7, 2024
Free Reads
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...