wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Here’s What You Need To Know About Govt’s New FDI Policy And It’s Impact on Satellite Communication Services

In the recent past, international companies like Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper have displayed active interest in the Indian satellite communication market, with both applying for the necessary approval to provide sat com services in India.

Published

Recently, the Indian government approved changes to the country’s foreign direct investment (FDI) policy, allowing for 100% FDI in the space sector. Simply put, the amendment is intended to increase investment in Indian space companies.  It is expected that increased private sector participation would help generate employment, enable modern technology absorption, and make the sector self-reliant. Additionally, the government is also looking to integrate Indian companies into global value chains.

In the recent past, international companies like Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper have been showing an active interest in the Indian satellite communication market, with both applying for the necessary approval to provide sat com services in India.

In this video, MediaNama’s Kamya Pandey, delves into the new announcement, and how the FDI policy is linked to the growing interest of foreign companies in providing satellite communication services in India.

Watch the full video here:

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

Free Reads

News

Truecaller announces launch of AI-Powered Call Recording 

The new feature of truecaller enables cloud-based recording for both incoming and outgoing calls within the app automatically.

3 hours ago

News

Microsoft announces partnership with Mistral AI

Mistral’s new flagship language model with Microsoft, Mistral Large, available on Azure and Mistral Platform, is not open source.

5 hours ago

News

Revealing caller name does not pose privacy concerns: TRAI chairman

TRAI first introduced the idea of displaying the caller's name in a consultation paper back in 2022.

1 day ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

6 hours ago

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

1 week ago

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ