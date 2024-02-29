Here’s What You Need To Know About Govt’s New FDI Policy And It’s Impact on Satellite Communication Services

Recently, the Indian government approved changes to the country’s foreign direct investment (FDI) policy, allowing for 100% FDI in the space sector. Simply put, the amendment is intended to increase investment in Indian space companies. It is expected that increased private sector participation would help generate employment, enable modern technology absorption, and make the sector self-reliant. Additionally, the government is also looking to integrate Indian companies into global value chains.

In the recent past, international companies like Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper have been showing an active interest in the Indian satellite communication market, with both applying for the necessary approval to provide sat com services in India.

In this video, MediaNama’s Kamya Pandey, delves into the new announcement, and how the FDI policy is linked to the growing interest of foreign companies in providing satellite communication services in India.

Watch the full video here:

