wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

New Report Claims Half of Bengaluru’s General Public Hasn’t Used Government Digital Infra In Past Year

Most of the respondents generally used private platforms over government ones. The most popular categories for the general public, which uses between three to four private platforms, were video and entertainment (95%), payments (70%), social media (70%), and e-commerce (68%).

Published

Over half of Bengaluru’s general public has never used any of the government’s digital platforms or infrastructure projects in the last year, a new survey by thinktank Itihaasa Research and Digital observed. In the last year, these 1,640 randomly sampled respondents in India’s tech capital largely used government platforms like India’s national digital ID Aadhaar (32%), its online railway ticketing system via IRCTC (23%), and healthcare apps like Aarogya Setu and CoWIN (22%). Overall, this “general public” sample uses around one to two digital government platforms at most.

Itihaasa is a non-profit studying technology’s evolution in India, and was founded by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan.

On the flip side, an additional 200-odd “IT experts” surveyed (working in IT services, global capability centres, and startups in the city) used around 4 to 5 government digital infrastructure platforms. With at least 97% using one service in the last year, the top contenders were Aadhaar (81%), IRCTC (76%), and e-government services for the city provided via Bangalore One (74%).

For the general public pool, 53% were male and 47% were female, while for the IT experts, 84% were male and 16% were female.

Further, most of the respondents generally used private platforms over government ones. The most popular categories for the general public, which uses between three to four private platforms, were video and entertainment (95%), payments (70%), social media (70%), and e-commerce (68%). For IT experts, between five to six private platforms are used, with the most popular being e-commerce (92%) and email (92%). Compared to the general public, they are also 20 times more likely to use telehealth apps, and 5 times more likely to use gaming apps.

“There is an opportunity for the government to popularize their solutions, train the general public and augment usage of their platforms,” the report subsequently recommended. “Government should focus on platforms over which private players can provide services. Policy makers should employ this strategy as it develops digital public infrastructure / digital public goods (DPIs / DPGs) in various categories, such as Open Network Digital Commerce (ONDC) in retail and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in healthcare. Some of the basic services may be made free while premium services may be charged. This makes it affordable to all sections of Indian citizens.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Source: Digital Society in India report, Itihaasa.

Why it matters: While the Indian government pushes to digitise most aspects of governance for the “public good”, the realities of India’s digital divide, as well as the usefulness of these services also have to be accounted for. Otherwise, digital governance may only end up benefiting elite swathes of the population, as opposed to the general public, thus replicating socio-economic inequalities. As the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi’s Aaditeshwar Seth notes in the case of various popularised digital public infrastructure projects:

“Most DPG [digital public good] infrastructures in India projected as a huge success [like Aadhaar and others] have thus neither solved the problems of undemocratic and opaque governance processes, nor prevented the oppression and exploitation of marginalized groups by the elite. Rather, they have added new layers of technological complexity that the public now needs to navigate, without necessarily having made it easier for public demands to be met. This inevitably leads to an increase in inequality when the gains and losses from new technology infrastructures are not equitably distributed among the members of the public.”

What else did the report say?: Additionally, 84% of the general public favoured digital technologies for enabling access to government services without discrimination. Around 86% agreed to various degrees that India requires stronger government regulations to control digital technologies and protect citizen rights, while 83% largely agreed that they are not worried about their digital privacy as long as the apps in question are free to use. 84% concurred that they feared being left behind in the world because they were inadequately skilled in digital technologies.

The hopes, beliefs and concerns regarding digital technologies held by the IT experts. Source: Digital Society in India report, Itihaasa.

For the IT experts, 82% favoured digital technologies for enabling access to government services without discrimination. Around 89% agreed to various degrees that India requires stronger government regulations to control digital technologies and protect citizen rights, while 61% largely agreed that they are not worried about their digital privacy as long as the apps in question are free to use. 31% concurred that they feared being left behind in the world because they were inadequately skilled in digital technologies.

The hopes, beliefs and concerns regarding digital technologies held by the IT experts. Source: Digital Society in India report, Ihihaasa.

Read more

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ