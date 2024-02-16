wordpress blog stats
Govt Might Block Proton Mail Under IT Act At The Request of Tamil Nadu Police: Report

As per reports, the IT Ministry’s decision to block proton mail comes in response to a submission by the Tamil Nadu police regarding a hoax bomb threat sent using the mailing service to at least 13 private schools in Chennai.

Published

Switzerland-based Proton providing end-to-end encrypted email service ‘Proton Mail’ has confirmed that the company received communication from India’s IT Ministry regarding a “a possible block” under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Hindustan Times reported. According to the report, the IT Ministry’s decision to block proton mail comes in response to a submission by the Tamil Nadu police regarding a hoax bomb threat sent using the mailing service to at least 13 private schools in Chennai.

While it is not confirmed yet whether or not the order is issued, the IT Ministry has flagged the issue to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) during a meeting of the 69A blocking committee on February 14, 2024. Importantly, based on the concerns flagged by the police, the Ministry noted that getting information from Proton for investigating criminal matters is a “recurrent problem”.

What does Section 69A of the IT Act say?

Section 69A of the IT Act gives powers to the Central government, or any of its authorized officers, to issue directions to intermediary platforms for blocking public access to online information in the interest of “…sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above…” However, the authorities, while issuing blocking orders to intermediaries, have to adhere to procedures related to issuance, examination, and review of such orders by a Committee, as outlined under the prescribed Rules for Section 69A.

Why does it matter?

 This is another instance wherein the government is looking to clamp down on applications providing encrypted communication services. In an attempt to regulate online communication services, the government has been inclined towards taking measures that potentially affect end-to-end encryption or those that enable authorities to get backdoor access to encrypted content from the platforms, mainly under reasons of national security. The traceability mandate under the existing IT Rules, 2021 require significant social media intermediaries to identify the first originator of a message if issued an order by a court or relevant government authority. Experts have highlighted how the provision, which was challenged by WhatsApp in Court, may require the breaking of end-to-end encryption offered by platforms like WhatsApp and Signal.

In July 2023, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper discussing regulatory mechanisms for Over-The-Top (OTT) communication services and the selective banning of OTT services. The regulator sought suggestions for mitigating technical issues in banning specific messaging services in specific regions during “periods of unrest/crisis”.

Secondly, the government has invoked Section 69A and provisions under the IT Rules, 2021 to block URLs, websites, tweets on X, and YouTube channels in the past. In February 2023, an RTI by MediaNama revealed that as many as 4,987 URLs were blocked under Section 69A by the Indian government between January 2022 and October 2022. However, there is no way to assess the government’s reasoning in invoking Section 69A as these requests, complaints and actions are strictly confidential under clause 16 of the Section 69A Rules.

As pointed out by the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), this obstructs users and affected parties to challenge these orders effectively in the Court of law. Further, IFF also pointed out that blanket bans on apps providing encrypted services impacts citizens’ freedom of speech and expression through secure communication channels.

Also Read:

Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

