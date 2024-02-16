Google Outlines Data Collection Practices for Gemini Apps

“Please don’t enter confidential information in your conversations [via Gemini Apps] or any data you wouldn’t want a reviewer to see or Google to use to improve our products, services, and machine-learning technologies,” said Google on its ‘Gemini Apps Privacy Hub ’ blog that confirmed the apps’ collection of users data.

Google confirmed collection of four types of data: Google collects the following information when a user interacts with Gemini (formerly known as Bard) Apps:

Conversations

Location

Feedback

Usage information

Conversations reviewed or annotated by human reviewers (and related data like language, device type, location info, or feedback) are kept separately even after deleting the Gemini Apps activity and retained for up to three years. Even when users switch off Gemini Apps Activity, conversations will still be saved with a user’s account for up to 72 hours.

“In addition, when you integrate and use Gemini Apps with other Google services, they will save and use your data to provide and improve their services, consistent with their policies and the Google Privacy Policy. If you use Gemini Apps to interact with third-party services, they will process your data according to their own privacy policies,” said the blog.

Google states use-cases of data usage: As per the blog, data collected from Gemini Apps conversations is not used to show the users ads. “If this changes, we will clearly communicate it to you,” said the blog.

Other use-cases mentioned in the blog are: Using past conversations, location, and related information to generate a response; reviewing feedback to reduce common problems with large language models.

