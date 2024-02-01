wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Garuda Aerospace introduces Droni, an indigenous personal drone

With the launch of this drone, Garuda hopes to break the monopoly of Chinese drone company DJI.

Published

What’s the news: Garuda Aerospace launched its first drone model for the photography and cinematography sector on January 26, 2024. According to a report by Business World, this Indian start-up aims to enter a drone industry sector dominated by DJI, a Chinese company.

Marketed by the company as a ‘personal drone,’ Droni aircraft can remain in the air for 30 minutes and has the following technical features: 48MP camera, 4K 30fps video, 3-axis gimbal, voice control, FPV Simulator. Investor Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was featured in the drone’s advertisement also shared media content regarding the drone.

“This launch is an exciting one for us. [It is] our first B2C product in the market… The product is a game-changing one in the aerial photography and videography market,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, as per Business World.

Droni doesn’t require DGCA certification: The Droni aircraft is a small-sized foldable quadcopter nano drone weighing under 250 gms. Such drones do not require certifications or pilot licenses from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other Indian companies also looking to crack the consumer drone sector

In India, most of the consumer drones and toy drones come from China via DJI company. However, Garuda is not the only one looking to break this monopoly. In November 2023, the IdeaForge company noted that India seemed to be following the global trend of using drones in the civil sector. The company said it is looking to focus its attention on the civil side opportunity in the drone market, although it did not intend to focus on “all of the buckets in the civil side.”

One of these buckets may be the demand for drones in law enforcement. MediaNama has extensively covered the use of drones by police, including tear-gas-shell-dropping drones to “control protests.” Another recent example was in December 2023 when the Uttar Pradesh government said it planned to use drones to monitor MNREGS work. Considering such surveillance measures raise privacy and human rights concerns, MediaNama listed questions regarding the regulation of drones, which can be read here.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read:

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ