Garuda Aerospace introduces Droni, an indigenous personal drone

What’s the news: Garuda Aerospace launched its first drone model for the photography and cinematography sector on January 26, 2024. According to a report by Business World, this Indian start-up aims to enter a drone industry sector dominated by DJI, a Chinese company.

Marketed by the company as a ‘personal drone,’ Droni aircraft can remain in the air for 30 minutes and has the following technical features: 48MP camera, 4K 30fps video, 3-axis gimbal, voice control, FPV Simulator. Investor Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was featured in the drone’s advertisement also shared media content regarding the drone.

Meet DRONI: 48MP camera, 4K 30fps video, 3-axis gimbal, 30min flight, voice control, FPV Simulator. Your new memory-maker! On Amazon. #DRONI pic.twitter.com/NDmtjzDbkU — Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd (@garuda_india) January 31, 2024

“This launch is an exciting one for us. [It is] our first B2C product in the market… The product is a game-changing one in the aerial photography and videography market,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, as per Business World.

Droni doesn’t require DGCA certification: The Droni aircraft is a small-sized foldable quadcopter nano drone weighing under 250 gms. Such drones do not require certifications or pilot licenses from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Other Indian companies also looking to crack the consumer drone sector

In India, most of the consumer drones and toy drones come from China via DJI company. However, Garuda is not the only one looking to break this monopoly. In November 2023, the IdeaForge company noted that India seemed to be following the global trend of using drones in the civil sector. The company said it is looking to focus its attention on the civil side opportunity in the drone market, although it did not intend to focus on “all of the buckets in the civil side.”

One of these buckets may be the demand for drones in law enforcement. MediaNama has extensively covered the use of drones by police, including tear-gas-shell-dropping drones to “control protests.” Another recent example was in December 2023 when the Uttar Pradesh government said it planned to use drones to monitor MNREGS work. Considering such surveillance measures raise privacy and human rights concerns, MediaNama listed questions regarding the regulation of drones, which can be read here.

