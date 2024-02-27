An underwater communication cable between India and Europe in the Red Sea managed by Seacom has been cut, the company confirmed in an interview with Bloomberg today. The cable runs in an area where the rebel group in Yemen called the Houthis have been targeting ships with drones and missiles. Other underwater cables, namely, Asia-Africa-Europe-1 (AAE-1), Europe India Gateway (EIG), and Tata Global Network (TGN) systems connecting Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Djibouti have also cut off in the Red Sea, as per a report by the Israeli publication Globes. Of these, the AAE-1, provides internet to a wide range of countries including Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, and India; EIG provides internet to 12 countries including the United Kingdom, Portugal, Egypt, and India; and TGN systems links linking Mumbai in India with Marseille in France. The repairs of these cables are expected to take about eight weeks and exposes those making said repairs to potential attacks by the Houthis. The cables have reportedly been cut by a rebel group in Yemen called the Houthis. This comes soon after telecom companies linked to the Yemen government said that they feared an attack on the cables earlier this month. Why it matters: These undersea cables provide internet services to several different parts of the world. According to a 2022 report by the Economist, almost all information sent from Asia to Europe flows through 11 fiber-optic cables at the bottom of the Red Sea. As such, the cutting of cables under…
News
Four undersea communication cables cut in the Red Sea: Report
Undersea cable cuts in Red Sea pose new challenges for global internet infrastructure and repair crews.
Latest Headlines
- Bank Record Verification to Facilitate Pension for Those Without Aadhaar: Allahabad HC Ruling February 27, 2024
- Mass Surveillance on Wheels? India’s Railway Coaches to Get Face-Detecting Cameras February 27, 2024
- Four undersea communication cables cut in the Red Sea: Report February 27, 2024
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai on working with the military, fighting election disinfomation, and more February 26, 2024
- TRAI Recommends revealing caller name to address spam calls February 26, 2024
Free Reads
News
Indian Railways has aired a tender to install two to four cameras at the entry-exit doors of the coaches, which will be equipped with...
News
TRAI first discussed the idea of implementing a CNAP service in a 2022 consultation paper, suggesting that it could be a solution to spam...
News
Instagram will also be testing a new machine-learning software that will recommend creators who cater to a brand’s needs.
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...