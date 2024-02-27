Four undersea communication cables cut in the Red Sea: Report

An underwater communication cable between India and Europe in the Red Sea managed by Seacom has been cut, the company confirmed in an interview with Bloomberg today. The cable runs in an area where the rebel group in Yemen called the Houthis have been targeting ships with drones and missiles. Other underwater cables, namely, Asia-Africa-Europe-1 (AAE-1), Europe India Gateway (EIG), and Tata Global Network (TGN) systems connecting Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Djibouti have also cut off in the Red Sea, as per a report by the Israeli publication Globes. Of these, the AAE-1, provides internet to a wide range of countries including Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, and India; EIG provides internet to 12 countries including the United Kingdom, Portugal, Egypt, and India; and TGN systems links linking Mumbai in India with Marseille in France. The repairs of these cables are expected to take about eight weeks and exposes those making said repairs to potential attacks by the Houthis. The cables have reportedly been cut by a rebel group in Yemen called the Houthis. This comes soon after telecom companies linked to the Yemen government said that they feared an attack on the cables earlier this month. Why it matters: These undersea cables provide internet services to several different parts of the world. According to a 2022 report by the Economist, almost all information sent from Asia to Europe flows through 11 fiber-optic cables at the bottom of the Red Sea. As such, the cutting of cables under…

