What's the news: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has prepared the first draft of the Digital Competition Bill and has circulated it among the members of the Committee for Digital Competition Law (CDCL), Business Standard reported on February 11. What do we know: The Committee for Digital Competition Law (CDCL) was set up by the government in February 2023 to examine the need for a separate law for competition in digital markets and submit a report on the same. In July 2023, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, which had first called for the Digital Competition Act in December 2022, reiterated its recommendation and urged the government to finalize the Digital Competition Bill soon. Based on the brief given to CDCL and the recommendations made by the parliamentary committee, the Digital Competition Bill is expected to prescribe ex-ante regulations for certain large tech platforms, designated as Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries (SIDIs), requiring these platforms to open up their ecosystems to competition. Ex-ante regulation refers to rules that look at preemptively preventing large platforms from engaging in certain types of conduct that could result in reducing competition, as opposed to (the current model of) ex-post regulations under the Competition Act, 2002, which go after companies by investigating allegations of misconduct after they have occurred. The EU's Digital Markets Act is an example of an ex-ante law and a good yardstick on what to expect from India's bill. What we do not know: The CDCL reportedly concluded stakeholder discussions in March last…
News
Government has prepared first draft of India’s Digital Competition Bill: Report
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has prepared the first draft of the Digital Competition Bill and has circulated it among the members of the Committee for Digital Competition Law (CDCL).
Latest Headlines
- Government has prepared first draft of India’s Digital Competition Bill: Report February 13, 2024
- Indian Govt Announces Influencer Awards, Nominations to Close on February 21st February 13, 2024
- Internet Suspension Hurts Citizens’ Right to Information and Communication: Plea in Punjab & Haryana High Court February 13, 2024
- Parliamentary panel flags dominance of foreign-owned Phonepe and Google Pay in UPI space February 13, 2024
- New Report Claims Half of Bengaluru’s General Public Hasn’t Used Government Digital Infra In Past Year February 13, 2024
Free Reads
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...