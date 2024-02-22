In a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 21, the Council discussed simplifying KYC norms in the financial sector and measures to curb illegal loan apps, among other things. Uniform KYC norms and inter-usability of records for the financial sector The council discussed prescribing uniform know-your-customer (KYC) norms across the financial sector and the interoperability of KYC records. It also deliberated on the simplification and digitalization of the KYC process. Notably, the Central KYC Registry, a centralized repository of KYC records introduced by the government in 2016 for these very purposes, already exists. However, it remains unclear whether the government intends to update its policies regarding this registry to further streamline KYC norms or plans to introduce new measures altogether. Despite the existence of the Central KYC Registry, the KYC process is far from seamless. Different types of financial entities still adhere to varying KYC norms, and inconsistencies can even be found among entities of the same kind, such as banks. Additionally, individuals often find themselves needing to undergo a fresh KYC procedure when applying for a new service or dealing with a new entity. Furthermore, the KYC process is not fully digitized, requiring physical presence or documents in certain cases. These complexities can prove burdensome for both financial entities and customers alike. Failure to comply with KYC norms carries significant risks, as demonstrated by recent actions taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against non-compliant financial entities.…
Uniform KYC norms and measures to tackle fake loan apps discussed at Financial Stability Council meeting
Finance Minister discusses digital KYC and measures against unauthorized lending apps at FSDC meeting.
