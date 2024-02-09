wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

EU set to criminalize non-consensual intimate deep fakes

Deepfakes, cyberstalking, and more under the EU’s radar in a groundbreaking proposal to protect women online and offline.

Published

The European Parliament and Council have reached an agreement on a proposal to criminalize physical violence, as well as psychological, economic, and sexual violence against women across the EU, both offline and online. The proposal criminalizes cyber violence, including the non-consensual sharing of intimate images (including deepfakes), cyber-stalking, cyber-harassment, misogynistic hate speech, and “cyber-flashing”. The final law is pending adoption by the Council and European Parliament, and once adopted, it will put in place common rules on these offences and the penalties associated with them. Notably, the regulation was first proposed by the European Commission in 2022, and the earlier version included the criminalization of the non-consensual production of intimate imagery. The 2022 regulation stated that deep fakes, where the material appreciably resembles an existing person, objects, places, or other entities or events, depicting sexual activities of another person, and would falsely appear to others to be authentic or truthful," should be covered under the regulatory ambit. The context of this regulation: This proposed regulation was agreed upon soon after "sexually explicit deep fake images" of the popular singer circulated on the internet, especially on X (formerly Twitter). These images have also prompted action from US lawmakers ,with them rolling out a bill called DEFIANCE (Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act of 2024) that allows victims of AI-generated porn and deepfakes to sue for compensation. EU's strides in regulating deep fakes: This isn't the first time that the EU has stepped up to regulate deep fakes. On February…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ