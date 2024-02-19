wordpress blog stats
EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) for online platforms goes into effect

The act has been in effect for 19 designated large platforms and search engines since August 2023 and now extends to other intermediaries.

Published

The Digital Services Act (DSA) started applying on February 17 to all online intermediaries serving users in the European Union (EU). The law prescribes various measures for intermediaries to ensure users’ online safety and it applies to a wide range of platforms including social media, e-commerce, search engines, hosting providers, app stores, etc.  It has been in effect for 19 designated large platforms and search engines since August 2023 and now extends to other intermediaries, albeit the regulations are less stringent for the others. Only small and micro enterprises employing fewer than 50 persons and with an annual turnover below €10 million are exempt from this law.

“Under the DSA, EU users are better protected against illegal goods and content and have their rights upheld on online platforms where they connect with other users, share information, or buy products,” the  European Commission noted.

The DSA, along with the Digital Markets Act, are the EU’s latest regulations to govern the online space.

What are the responsibilities under the DSA?

Online platforms with users in the EU must implement measures to:

  • Allow users to flag illegal content: Platforms must provide users with means to flag illegal content, including goods and services and also work with “trusted flaggers,” whose notices must be given priority by platforms.
  • No personalised ads based on sensitive data: Ads targeting users based on sensitive data, such as political or religious beliefs, sexual preferences, etc. are banned.
  • No personalised ads targeting minors: Platforms cannot target minors with ads based on profiling or their personal data.
  • Traceability of sellers on online marketplaces: Online platforms should use technological solutions to enhance the traceability of products to help build trust and go after scammers more easily. Platforms must also randomly check against existing databases whether products or services on their sites are compliant.
  • Ban on dark patterns: Platforms should not use dark patterns—misleading tricks that manipulate users into choices they do not intend to make.
  • Content moderation: If a platform makes a content moderation decision against a user such as content removal, account suspension, etc., it has to provide a statement of reasons to the user and the DSA Transparency database. Users must also be provided with a mechanism to challenge content moderation decisions. Platforms must also publish a report of their content moderation procedures at least once per year.
  • Terms and conditions and algorithmic transparency: Platforms must provide the user with clear terms and conditions and also include the main parameters based on which their content recommendation algorithms work.
  • Point of contact: Platforms must designate a point of contact for authorities, as well as users.
  • Ads disclosure: Platforms must show users more info about advertisements they see, such as why the ads are being shown to them and who paid for the advertisement.
  • Rules for very large platforms: The DSA has separate rules for the 17 Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) and 2 Very Large Online Search Engines (VLOSEs) it designated last year. You can access a list of the platforms here. These platforms must take risk-based action, including oversight through independent audits of their risk management measures. They must mitigate against risks such as disinformation or election manipulation, cyber violence against women, or harm to minors online. In March 2024, the European Commission will release draft guidelines on risk mitigation measures for electoral processes.

The European Commission will oversee compliance with the DMA for Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) and Very Large Online Search Engines (VLOSEs), whereas Digital Services Coordinators at each Member State of the EU will oversee compliance by all other intermediaries. The European Board for Digital Services, which will be formed by the Digital Services Coordinators and the Commission, will ensure coordination between the various authorities and consistent application of the law in different jurisdictions, the Commission explained.

You can read more about the obligations under the DSA over here.

