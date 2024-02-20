The Editors Guild of India (EGI) has written to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), urging the Ministry to provide an exemption to the processing of personal data for journalistic purposes from the application of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDPA). The EGI has flagged specific ways in which consent-related requirements and obligations for data fiduciaries (or entities processing people’s data) in the DPDPA would, in effect, hamper journalistic activities. https://twitter.com/IndEditorsGuild/status/1759149641218617780 “We request that the Ministry provide a class exemption to data fiduciaries undertaking processing for journalistic purposes under section 17(5) of the DPDPA for as long as such purposes subsist. Such an exemption is particularly justified given that the absence of such a carve-out will have a necessarily adverse impact on the right to freedom of speech and expression, and the right of journalists to carry on their occupation,” the letter noted. Section 17 (5) of the DPDPA allows the government to exempt a data fiduciary or a class of data fiduciaries from any provision of the DPDPA for a specified period through a notification, before the expiry of five years from the date of commencement of the Act. Why does it matter?The Guild has shed light on the impact of certain provisions of the DPDPA on journalism, which in turn, affect fundamental rights of the citizens such as the right to access information under Article 19(1)(a) and the freedom of journalists to practice their profession under Article 19(1)(g) of the Indian Constitution. As…
EGI Seeks Journalistic Exemption in India’s New Data Protection Act
The Editors Guild of India has requested MeitY to exempt journalistic data processing from the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, citing potential hindrances to journalism.
