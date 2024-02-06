What’s the news: The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) advised the government to adopt a complex adaptive system (CAS) approach for the regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. In a paper titled ‘A Complex Adaptive System Framework to Regulate Artificial Intelligence’ the EAC-PM analyzes AL policies of five other regions and pushes for a CAS approach with real-time guardrails rather than a predictive regulatory mechanism for AI. “AI systems are akin to Complex Adaptive Systems (CAS), where components interact and evolve in unpredictable ways. This complexity results in butterfly effects, where minor changes can lead to significant, unforeseen consequences,” the paper said. What is CAS? A Complex Adaptive System or CAS is a dynamic network of many agents acting in parallel, constantly interacting with and adapting to the changes in their environment. These interactions can allows the system as a whole to evolve and adapt in ways that are not predictable from the properties of the individual agents. The system's structure and behavior evolve over time as the agents learn and adapt based on the history of their interactions. Think of it like a busy city with people, cars, and buildings that interact with each other but also change their own behaviour based on what's happening around them. CAS approach is compatible with the evolution of AI: The Council analysed the AI regulatory policies of the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), European Union (EU), United Nations (UN) and China to see the approach taken by…
News
Economic Advisory Council Proposes Adaptive CAS Framework for effective AI Regulation
After analysing AI policies in other parts of the world, the Prime Minister’s advisory council suggests a complex adaptive system (CAS) to create India’s AI regulatory policies
Latest Headlines
- Retweeting Alleged Defamatory Content Equals ‘Publication’, Social Media Reach Matters in Determining Impact: Delhi HC February 6, 2024
- Startup founders urge government to reassess actions against Paytm Payments Bank February 6, 2024
- Here’s How Derek O’Brien Proposes to Amend the IT Act to Criminalise Crimes Against Women Online February 6, 2024
- Economic Advisory Council Proposes Adaptive CAS Framework for effective AI Regulation February 6, 2024
- Pioneering Privacy: Understanding the Essence and Impact of Privacy by Design February 6, 2024
Free Reads
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...