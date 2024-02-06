Economic Advisory Council Proposes Adaptive CAS Framework for effective AI Regulation

What’s the news: The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) advised the government to adopt a complex adaptive system (CAS) approach for the regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. In a paper titled ‘A Complex Adaptive System Framework to Regulate Artificial Intelligence’ the EAC-PM analyzes AL policies of five other regions and pushes for a CAS approach with real-time guardrails rather than a predictive regulatory mechanism for AI. “AI systems are akin to Complex Adaptive Systems (CAS), where components interact and evolve in unpredictable ways. This complexity results in butterfly effects, where minor changes can lead to significant, unforeseen consequences,” the paper said. What is CAS? A Complex Adaptive System or CAS is a dynamic network of many agents acting in parallel, constantly interacting with and adapting to the changes in their environment. These interactions can allows the system as a whole to evolve and adapt in ways that are not predictable from the properties of the individual agents. The system's structure and behavior evolve over time as the agents learn and adapt based on the history of their interactions. Think of it like a busy city with people, cars, and buildings that interact with each other but also change their own behaviour based on what's happening around them. CAS approach is compatible with the evolution of AI: The Council analysed the AI regulatory policies of the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), European Union (EU), United Nations (UN) and China to see the approach taken by…

