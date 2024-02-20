The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) launched the 'Sangam: Digital Twin' initiative for large-scale event management on February 16. Through this initiative, DoT intends to display how integrated data analytics can improve the process of infrastructure development. To do so, it relies on digital twins— virtual representations of physical objects that accurately represent the object. These virtual representations are updated using real-time data to accurately reflect the object. They use simulation, machine learning, and reasoning to help ease decision-making. For example, in the telecom sector, companies like Ericsson create twins for their sites, these consist of all visible parts of the site network (telecom towers, equipment, etc) to efficiently manage the lifecycle of the site network without the need for repeated site visits. The authority points out that large-scale events often face unique challenges due to the “atypical composition of attendees compared to the area’s usual demographics.” As such, the use of data-driven insights for event management can help improve the attendee experience while also reducing the strain on local infrastructure. “[The] aim is to demonstrate how integrating these data streams can expedite and enhance decision-making, leading to a more nuanced and informed approach to various infrastructure challenges,” DoT explains in an expression of interest (EoI) inviting various stakeholders (startups, micro, small and medium enterprises, academia, etc) to participate in the project. The DoT expects that this initiative will aid in the creation of a framework that can be adapted across various sectors. Components of the Sangam initiative: The DoT provides…
Department of Telecommunication launches ‘Sangam: Digital Twin’ for Event Management
The Department of Telecommunications noted that the use of data-driven insights for event management can help improve the attendee experience while also reducing the strain on local infrastructure.
