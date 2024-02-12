Disney launches an AI-enabled contextual advertising tool called “Disney’s Magic Words”

Disney launched an artificial intelligence-enabled contextual advertising tool called "Disney's Magic Words" on February 9. This tool uses "proprietary meta tagging that leverages video intelligence" to analyze scenes from Disney's content library and pair specific advertisements that match the mood and tone of the scene. Six global advertising companies, including Horizon Media and Omnicom Media Group, have signed up as beta partners for Disney's Magic Words. How advertising impacts Disney: Disney+ launched the ad-supported tier for its subscription service in the US in 2022. This was extended to Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in November 2023. According to Disney's latest earnings call, the ad-supported tier has grown “over 1,000 global advertiser hours” in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1FY24). Advertising is a major contributor to Disney's revenue. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber rose from $0.70 as of September 2023, to $1.28 as of this quarter as a byproduct of several factors including higher advertising revenue. Similarly, higher advertising revenue was also cited as a reason for an 86% year-on-year reduction in the company's operating loss this quarter. As such, an improvement in the company's advertising offering could further improve the performance of its ad-supported tier and also its revenue. Also read: Earnings Report: Disney+Hotstar Adds 700,000 Subscribers And Rise In Average Revenue Per User We’d Like To Stay In India: Disney CEO Says During The Company’s Earnings Call Reliance Jio-Disney+Hotstar Merge, Duo Plans To Create India’s Largest Entertainment Business STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our…
