Digital India Corporation Lists Out the Names of Agencies Empanelled for Influencer Marketing Under RTI

In response to a Right to Information (RTI) request filed by MediaNama on December 15, the Digital India Corporation (DIC) under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), has provided a list of four additional agencies shortlisted for empanelment for influencer marketing:

Eleve Media Private Limited

Datrux Systems Private Limited

6th Street Artist

Voxxy Media Pvt. Ltd

During the August 2023 parliament session, the IT Ministry had named four agencies that have been empanelled with MyGov for collaboration with influencers for public awareness campaigns.:

Appinventiv Technologies

Clanify Media

Savin Communication

Windchimes Communications

In its parliamentary reply, the Ministry had also informed that no work was been assigned to these empanelled agencies and no expenditure has been incurred so far.

Agencies are being empanelled for three years:

The RTI response dated January 15, 2024, shows that the eight agencies were empanelled in the month of May 2023. However, the Ministry did not disclose the names of all finalised agencies in response to parliamentary questions in December 2023.

According to the empanelment letter shared by the DIC, the agencies are being empanelled for a period of three years. They are also required to “provide a Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG) of Rs 1 Lakh from a Scheduled Commercial Bank in India within 15 days” of signing the empanelment letter. A PBG is essentially a compensation or surety paid by the bank in case there’s a delay in delivering the performance or assigned operation.

Why does it matter: The influencer marketing agencies will primarily work with the MyGov platform for “citizen engagement”, as mentioned by the IT Ministry. While the government is planning to promote various government schemes, campaigns through content created by influencers, it is important to note that influencers have also been infamous for misleading people on critical subjects and can add to larger misinformation trends, especially during an election year.

Larger public interest is at stake when they will work on planning campaigns for government schemes and projects. This calls for greater transparency about how these objectives are met. For the same, experts have also called for full disclosure of terms of contracts , payments made to participating entities or individual influencers, and codes of practices followed for interviews conducted by influencers with government officials, among other things.

Not enough information about how the agencies will work:

The government has chosen to be selective about providing details of the project, leaving out crucial questions by parliamentarians regarding the budget-plan for influencer marketing, recommendations of the empanelled agencies, disclosure of the process under RTI, etc.

MediaNama had reached out to the four agencies, which the Ministry had listed out the in a parliamentary response in August, asking about their scope of work and details of contract with the Ministry. We did not receive any reply from the companies. We had also filed an RTI with MeitY asking for a copy of the contract detailing the capacities in which the agencies will work with the Ministry or the concerned authority for MyGov projects. In response to our request, MyGov had said that the requested information is not available with the agency.

