Addressing news publishers’ concerns about loss of revenues to Big Tech companies, Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has informed that the government will soon bring in policy interventions related to digital marketing, and digital advertisement. The Minister was speaking at the Digital News Publishers Award (DNPA) Conclave 2024 on February 6, 2024. Talking about how Big Tech companies are better equipped to drive revenues their way, he noted: “One issue which I could understand is they [news publishers] see a challenge as far as the revenue is concerned, because a lot of money goes into the content creation, some money goes into fact-checking and as rightly mentioned, the power lies in the hand of foreign companies who work behind the wall of transparency, with the algorithms changing from time to time….so that is a big challenge.” Panelists Puneet Jain, CEO, HT Media; Tanmay Maheshwari, Chairman, DNPA & MD, Amarujala; and Avinash Pandey, President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA), pointed out that while the news industry is highly dependent on digital platforms for dissemination of news, the current business model rules of digital media — mainly established by the Big Tech platforms — does not work in favour of the publishers. ‘We are with you, as far as policy making is concerned’ Given that the present digital news ecosystem incentivises user engagement and speed, HT Media's Puneet Jain stated that the business model incentives do not align with the production of credible news, which takes time…
Govt Mulling Policy Changes for Digital Advertising, Addressing News Publishers' Concerns About Ad Revenue: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur
“…the power lies in the hand of foreign companies who work behind the wall of transparency, with the algorithms changing from time to time,” the minister said, while speaking about Big Tech companies and their tussle with news publishers.
