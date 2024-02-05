We missed this earlier: In a judgment dated January 19, 2024, the Delhi High Court ordered the permanent blocking of three websites namely—“www.coma-share.com”, “www.croma-2.com” and “www.croma-1.com”— for violating Tata's consumer electronics chain, Croma's trademark. The case was first initiated in 2022, after Tata's subsidiary and owners of the Croma Trademark, Infiniti Retail Limited, received multiple complaints flagging that these websites were defrauding people by taking money under the pretext of recruiting them for part-time jobs with Croma/ Infiniti Retail Ltd. These websites copied Croma's terms and conditions of use, privacy policy, etc effectively passing off its copyright as their own. One of the complaints received by a Croma customer also mentioned that the operators of one of these websites had approached them over messages and scammed them out of Rs. 1,65,000. The operators also produced false proofs of authenticity (fabricated employee IDs, communications bearing Croma’s letterheads claiming to be signed by Croma's CEO, Mr. Avijit Mitra, etc.) to make themselves come across as Infiniti Retail Limited when a customer made attempts to confirm the operator's identity. The Delhi High Court has also ordered the permanent suspension of the mobile numbers and UPI IDs used to carry out these scams. Some context: In December 2022, the court granted Infiniti Retail Ltd an ex-parte interim injunction (such a direction is typically granted in matters of urgency after hearing only one party), restraining the website operators from infringing Croma's trademark. Post this the court received the written statements from the website operators and has…
Delhi high court orders permanent injunction against websites violating Croma's trademark
Several websites infringing on Croma’s trademark were defrauding people by taking money under the pretext of recruiting them for part-time jobs with Croma.
