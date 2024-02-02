Remove WhatsApp and Telegram Accounts impersonating Sequoia Capital: Delhi High Court

What’s the news: The Delhi High Court has directed Meta (owner of WhatsApp) and Telegram to remove social media accounts of certain mobile numbers impersonating venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India). The court order came during the hearing of a case filed by Sequoia Capital against John Doe and others.

Imposters use WhatsApp and Telegram to fool people: Officials of Peak XV Partners, formerly Sequoia Capital India, learnt about a WhatsApp group named “John Analyst Group-303.” This group first emerged in September 2023 and then again in January 2024. It is managed by persons falsely claiming to be “Sequoia Capital Investors Advisors and Sequoia Capital BTC Trading Team.”

As per Sequoia’s plea, people were added to this group without consent and then given several trading and investment advices. The group admins would ask these “investors” to register themselves and get a referral code from an “Assistant Anne.” A similar account also existed on Telegram under the phone number of one “Anne.”

Displaying screenshots of the conversation in the group, Sequoia accused the group admins of “attracting unsuspecting consumers” by wrongly using Sequoia’s reputation connected with their registered trademarks. It alleged that users were redirected to “www.leadleacoin.com”, an alleged bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange, which is not linked with the company.

“The website ‘www.scamdetector.com’ has also determined this website as a phishing and spam website. Hence, the present suit,” said the plea.

Court directs platforms to block and remove impersonators: After hearing the case, Justice Sanjeev Narula said, “Prima facie, it appears to be an illegitimate website, intended to be used as a ploy to induce the users to invest substantial sums of money. This further affects the Plaintiff’s standing in the market as the consumers are initially drawn by the use of the “SEQUOIA” trademark.”

It directed Meta to remove/block WhatsApp accounts of the mobile numbers mentioned as group admins of the John Analyst Group-303. It also instructed the platform to delete the WhatsApp group or any other groups/ community groups created by/ administered by the phone numbers of the same group admins. Telegram also received similar orders to remove/ block Telegram accounts wrongly acting on Sequoia Capital’s or Peak XV’s behalf and delete all other groups/community groups created by/ administered by the said phone numbers.

Why it matters: This might be the first time that WhatsApp has been asked to delete a group and any other groups related to a specific mobile number. While not a direction to proactively hunt for fake Sequoia accounts, this is still an interesting development for a platform that upholds privacy by way of end-to-end encryption. Since WhatsApp group names are not encrypted, the platform will likely be able to carry out that aspect of the court directions. However, something like a broadcast message is unlikely to come under the purview of this order. It will be interesting to see what kind of a precedent this case has on E2E platforms like WhatsApp.

Government and telecom service providers also directed to block accused numbers: Aside from platforms, the court also ordered the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to issue necessary notifications/ directions to all telecom and internet service providers and Domain Name Registrars in India to permanently block/ delete/ remove access to the telephone numbers, websites, domain names, etc., “which are subject matter” in this case. Further, Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Limited were also directed to suspend/ block the telephone numbers mentioned as the accused, that are registered with them.

“Till the next date of hearing, Defendant No. 1, or any person acting on their behalf, are restrained from using the Plaintiff’s registered “SEQUOIA” trademarks or its variations, as a part of their domain names, websites, mobile applications, social media handle names/ profiles credentials/ description, promotional/ business activities on digital or print media, bank accounts and/ or any business papers etc. in any manner that would amount to infringement of Plaintiff’s trademarks,” said the Court.

